What does the Lord really show us with Baptism in the Jordan?

During the Angelus, the Pope drew attention to a particular aspect of Jesus’ life, which shows a very special teaching for the life of every Christian that we must look to at every moment.

In fact, through the life of the Lord and the way in which he presented himself in front of the Baptist we understand how to face the difficulties of life, with the most powerful weapon of all.

In fact, during the morning Francis celebrated Mass on the occasion of the feast of the Baptism of the Lord, imparting Baptism to sixteen children under the splendid setting of the Sistine Chapel.

Jesus went among the people with soul and bare feet

“They come to receive Christian identity”, Francis commented in the homily he gave during the Mass. “This is it, simply. Your children will receive Christian identity today. And you, parents and godparents, must guard this identity. This is your task during your life: to guard the Christian identity of your children. It is an everyday commitment: to make them grow with the light they will receive today ”.

At the end of the celebration, he looked out onto St. Peter’s Square to impart the Angelus to the faithful and pilgrims, and on this occasion he dwelt on some aspects of the life of Jesus that emerge from today’s Gospel.

“He, who is the Son of God and the Messiah, goes to the banks of the Jordan River and is baptized by John the Baptist. After about thirty years of living in hiding, Jesus does not show up with some miracle or taking the chair to teach. He lines up with sinners who were going to receive baptism from John“, Explained the Pope, underlining that“ the liturgical hymn says that Jesus went to be baptized with a naked soul and bare feet ”.

Jesus shares the lot of us sinners

An attitude that explains better than many words what Christ’s attitude was and a fundamental aspect of His preaching. In fact, the Pope explained, Jesus “shares the lot of us sinners, he comes down to us: it descends into the river as in the wounded history of humanity, it plunges into our waters to heal them. It does not rise above us, but descends towards us. With a naked soul, with bare feet like the people, not alone with a privileged few…. But it belongs to the people and with the humble people ”.

Not to mention that while he was receiving Baptism, Jesus “was in prayer” (Lk 3:21). “It does us good to contemplate this: Jesus prays. But how? Does he, who is the Lord, the Son of God, pray like us? Yes, Jesus – the Gospels repeat this many times – spends a lot of time in prayer: at the beginning of each day, often at night, before making important decisions … His prayer is a living dialogue, an intimate relationship with the Father“. the Pope explained.

Indeed, today’s Gospel today shows the “two movements” of the life of Jesus: downwards, in the descent into the waters of the Jordan; then upwards, in prayer with the Father. “It is a great teaching for us”, continued Francis. “We are all immersed in the problems of life and in many intricate situations, called to face difficult moments and choices that pull us down. But, if we don’t want to be crushed, we need to lift everything upwards ”.

Praying is the way to let God act in us

“This is precisely what prayer does, which is not an escape route, it is not a magical rite or a repetition of chants learned by heart”, the Pope later commented. Explaining that instead “praying is the way to let God act in us, to grasp what He wants to communicate to us even in the most difficult situations, to have the strength to go forward. Prayer helps us because it unites us to God, opens us to an encounter with him. Yes, prayer is the key that opens the heart to the Lord ”.

Or better still, “it is dialoguing with God, it is listening to his Word, it is adoring: being in silence entrusting to him what we live. And sometimes it is also crying out to him like Job, letting off steam with him ”. Prayer, the Pope concluded, “gives oxygen to life, breathes even in the midst of troubles and makes things seen more broadly. Above all, it allows us to have the same experience as Jesus at the Jordan: it makes us feel children loved by the Father. To us too, when we pray, the Father says, as to Jesus in the Gospel: You are my beloved son “.

“This being our children began on the day of Baptism, which immersed us in Christ and made us become beloved children of the Father”, concluded Bergoglio, inviting everyone to remember a particular day that marked our life. “Let’s not forget the date of our Baptism!”, The Pope said. “If I ask you today, I’m sure someone doesn’t remember. At home, if you don’t know it, ask your mother, aunt, grandmother … learn that date to celebrate it “.

“And today let us ask ourselves: how is my prayer going? Do I pray out of habit, reluctantly, only by reciting formulas? Or do I cultivate intimacy with God, dialogue with him, listen to his word? Among the many things we do, let’s not neglect prayer: let’s dedicate time to it, let’s use short invocations to be repeated often, let’s read the Gospel every day. And now we turn to Our Lady, the praying Virgin, who made her life a hymn of praise to God.