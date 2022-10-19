What does the martial law announced by Putin imply in the territories of Ukraine

Ukraine hopes to win the war in 6 months 1:23

(CNN Spanish) — Just three weeks after announcing the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in these territories as Ukrainian forces push forward in their counteroffensive to recapture at least part of them.

These are the Ukrainian oblasts —or regions— of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been partially occupied by Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 this year, and which Moscow annexed after carrying out a series of of controversial referendums not recognized by the international community.

The annexation of these four territories is considered illegal under international law, and most countries in the world have not recognized it.

What does this declaration of martial law mean?

According to Putin’s first decree, martial law will come into force in the four territories on Thursday.

“We have to formalize this (martial law) regime within the framework of Russian law,” Putin said on Wednesday. “Therefore, I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four subjects of the Russian Federation, so it will be immediately sent to the Federation Council.”

Normally, these types of measures imply a series of restrictions for the population, but their limits are not clear, and the same decree, approved this Wednesday and sent to the Russian Federal Assembly for approval, empowers the Russian Government to present the measures concrete within three days

In addition, the decree leaves the door open to extend these restrictions “if necessary”, and in accordance with the federal law of January 30, 2022 No.1-FKZ, throughout the country.

This martial law invoked by Putin was approved in 2002 and invoked now for the first time can only be used in the face of an “immediate threat of aggression” against Russia.

Precisely, the recent annexation of Kherson, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk has allowed Putin, according to the Russian legal system, to reconfigure his invasion of Ukraine in a reaction to the Ukrainian aggression on territories that Moscow now considers as part of its territory, despite the fact that Kyiv seeks to recover them and that the international community is unaware of the annexations.

Among the possible effects of this martial law, according to the text, is the declaration of a partial or general mobilization in the affected territories, establishing restrictions on movements and curfews, and carrying out massive relocations of people.

In this regard, a second decree issued by Putin this Wednesday establishes a “medium level of alert” for Russian regions near the border such as Krasnodar, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk and Rostov, and also for the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, annexed in 2014 , and advances with greater clarity some measures taken there by Moscow.

It establishes, precisely, restrictions on movement and transportation with a special regime for entering and leaving these territories and vehicle inspections, and enables the “temporary resettlement of the population to safe areas.”

Local authorities are also empowered to take measures to reinforce public order and protect military installations, without clarifying what type or their limits.

With information from Nathan Hodge and Uliana Pavlova.