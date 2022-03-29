What does the Mexican National Team need to ensure its direct pass to the World Cup?

The Mexican team has not yet secured his pass to the Qatar World Cup 2022. On the last day of the qualifying rounds of the Concacaf The two remaining direct tickets and also the one that leads to the repechage will be disputed.

United States, Mexico and Costa Rica They are the selections that will fight for the classification. Despite the minimal victory against Hondurasthe national team reached 25 units, same as the selection of the ‘stars and stripes‘, although the goal difference is in favor of the Americans.

While the Ticos with his win over The Savior they have 22 units. His next rival will be someone direct: United States. For its part, Mexico closes its octagonal activity before The Savior at Aztec stadium.

WHAT DOES MEXICO NEED TO QUALIFY?

What those led by Gerardo Martino need is to beat The Savior to have the ticket in hand. If this happens, they will not need to turn to the results of their closest rivals, the same ones who face each other on the last day. If he manages to draw against the Salvadorans, he does not put him at risk either, since he puts himself four points behind with Costa Rica.

In case a tragedy occurs and you lose in the Colossus of Santa Ursulathe tie could be in danger and would depend on the result between United States and Costa Rica. If he gets down to fourth place, in the playoff zone, he would have to be defeated by a landslide and that the Ticos beat the Americans for a wide difference.