What does the name of Keanu Reeves mean? A clue: it has Hawaiian origins

How many reasons do we have to love Keanu Reeves? The actor of Matrix he is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated people in Hollywood, not only for his acting qualities, but also and perhaps above all for his human ones. In case all this is not enough, however, here is an interesting detail on the meaning of his name.

Didn’t you think that a special person like John Wick’s protagonist could have any name without any particular meaning? In that case you would have been completely misled: the name Keanu, in fact, reflects Hawaiian origins of ours (which, for the record, also has English, Chinese, Portuguese and French blood in its veins) and is a shortened form of the word Keaweaheulu, literally “light breeze that salt”.

A decidedly poetic name for someone who is absolutely out of the ordinary! Even the surname of Neo’s actor, however, has a story to tell us: also of ancient origins, the word Reeves perhaps it derives from an ancestor of the good Keanu, but it could also refer to an Old English term used to indicate bailiffs; according to another theory, however, it would be a word coined to indicate those who live on the edge of the forest.

Were you aware of all these details on Keanu Reeves? Let us know in the comments! Here, in the meantime, we leave you our insight into the career of Keanu Reeves.