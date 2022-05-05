What does the Netflix documentary on Jennifer Lopez have in store for us?

Actress, singer, dancer, superstar behind the creation of Google Images (thanks to her famous green Versace dress)… The artist and Latin bombshell Jennifer Lopez well deserved a dedicated documentary. The 52-year-old diva with legendary curves will be at the heart of a documentary, Half-time , which will be broadcast on June 14 on Netflix. The program will recount the best moments of his career, including his spectacular Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, alongside Shakira, and his patriotic performance in January 2021, during the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden, elected President of the United States.

But the one who lives a high-profile romance with actor Ben Affleck will also let his fans into the sphere of his private life. The singer of Jenny from the Block (2002) will thus evoke motherhood, the pressure of a life constantly scrutinized by the paparazzi as well as the fact of being an icon for the Latino community (and the rest of the world). Premiered on June 8 at the Tribeca Film Festival (in New York),Half-timeshould deliver some secrets on the longevity of a superstar who has retained his aura for decades.

Half-time (2022), available June 14 on Netflix.