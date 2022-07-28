What does the new identification card for undocumented migrants consist of and what benefits does it represent?

The United States government is preparing a new identification card for immigrants known as the “Secure File Card,” according to national security officials.

The card is part of an effort by the Joe Biden administration to guarantee undocumented immigrants access to various services while they wait for the definition of their cases. Faced with the increase in migrants arriving in the United States seeking asylum, many remain undocumented while waiting for their situation to be resolved in court.

According to the Center for American Progress (CAP), millions of undocumented migrants live in the United States without an official document, be it a passport or birth certificate.

This makes life more difficult, since they cannot open bank accounts, obtain medical assistance or enroll their children in schools. However, with the Secure File Card they will be able to access housing, health, transportation and other benefits.

A card to identify immigrants in the United States

The Secure File Card or in English ICE Secure Docket Card (SDC) will allow the identification of migrants in immigration files, and will facilitate accountability in immigration procedures.

The card has the photo of the person, their name and nationality. It also has a QR code that will direct you to a website where relevant information about the owner is found. There everyone will be able to update their information and communicate with the federal authorities during the migration process.

This card will be given to migrants who do not have documents when they arrive in the United States. Those who are registered in “alternatives to detention” or ATD will also receive it, according to an official from the Department of Homeland Security.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement currently monitors more than 300,000 migrants in ATD. Avenues to do so range from GPS-enabled ankle monitors, phones, or an app known as SmartLINK.

This card can be used as identification, and will be operational by the end of the year.