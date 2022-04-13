What does the oldest in the world eat? The long life diet

Live forever it is a dream of many of us, possibly healthy and still strong: progress will certainly come to overcome the obstacle of 100 years, but some are already able to do it on their own. Undoubtedly thanks to a healthy lifestyle and a smart diet.

A recent study from the British CBD company Eden’s Gate he tried to discover the secrets to live a long life studying some of the oldest people in the world (there are 5 blue zones around the world, that’s why people live a lot here).

To enter into the merits of what provides health and longevity to people, the researchers looked at the lifestyles of six people who lived to more than 100 years. Their results indicated that 4 main factors determine longevity: the movement, socioeconomic status, stress levels and diet. The latter is certainly an aspect over which we have control and power and which we can easily change to make the most of it properties of food.

It is thanks to the food nutrients details such as nuts, seeds and fish (and many others) that we increase immunity and improve heart health.

Jeanne Louise Calment he was the only person – of whom we know of – to live beyond 120 (to be precise 122 years and 164 days, died in 1997). According to the researchers, the French woman did not never gave up on three elixirs long life: olive oil, red wine and chocolate.

The oil – as we all know – it is packed with healthy fats, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties; it can also protect against heart disease and reduce the risk of stroke. The Red wineto drink in moderation, it is rich in flavonoids, which have antioxidant effects and therefore delay the cellular aging process; finally the chocolate positively affects the heart, arteries, the entire cardiovascular system and it’s also good for the mood.

Let’s take a cue from Jeanne Louise Calment and start enjoying life properly at the table too!