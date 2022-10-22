What does the post credits scene of Black Adam mean? Here we tell you

The hierarchy of power in the DCEU has changed. After years of waiting and much controversy around him, Black Adam is finally in theaters, and with a post credits scene that promises a spectacular future. Were you one of those who left before seeing it or did you not understand the repercussions that it may have in the future? Here we tell you what it can represent for character development.

WARNING: This note contains spoilers important of Black Adam.

From the beginning of the tape, amanda waller (Viola Davis) is aware that Black Adam awoke after nearly 5,000 years in prison. Therefore, she needs the help of the Justice Society to stop it and bring it under control. Nobody knows what his intentions are and they fear that he could destroy the world.

During the second act of the film, the antihero renounces his powers and the Justice Society hands him over to the agent. Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), whom we met in the suicide squad. She takes him to Belle Reeve prison. Once sabbacthe villain of the story, awakens and threatens to bring hell to earth, Black Adam regains his powers and returns to the final battle thanks to the sacrifice of the Dr Fate (Pierce Brosnan). In the end, Black Adam defeats Sabbac, but his presence and power remain unknown. Will he become the savior or the destroyer of our universe?

The final showdown against Sabbac

This context is important because it allows us to understand what happens in the post-credits scene. Amanda Waller communicates virtually with our protagonist. Furthermore, she threatens to destroy him if she dares to leave. Khabaq, the fictional country where the antihero is seen as almost a God. Black Adam wryly replies that no one on Earth can finish him off. Waller gives him a direct and concise answer: can contact people who are not from this planet to take care of the dirty work. Black Adam suggests that he send all of them and destroys the drone they communicate with with lightning.

Amid the smoke from the explosion, a cloaked figure is seen descending and approaching him. It is the very Supermanperformed, to the taste of many fans, by henry cavill. He assures her that for a long time no one has made the people of the world so nervous and suggests that they talk. Black Adam gives him a wry smile and the screen goes black.

A few days ago, during the promotion of the tape, Dwayne Johnson affirmed for CinemaBlend what would you love to see a confrontation between Black Adam and Superman. Therefore, the post-credits scene is believed to be a hint that a possible sequel could exploit that possibility. However, one big detail remains to be known: Was Henry Cavill’s return just for a cameo, or will he really be wearing the cape full-time again?

So far, Cavill has not given any statement about his participation in the tape. But a few days ago it was announced that Warner Bros is planning a sequel to man of steel, so his return could be for many more years. And hopefully he could battle more DC heroes.

Did you like the post credits scene? Black Adam? How brutal could a confrontation between the two forces be?