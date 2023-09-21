What does the tattoo on Selena Gomez’s wrist mean?

September 20, 2023 at 11:12 pm

Selena Gomez She has been one of the most loved artists by her audience, as she has been in charge of showcasing her various talents in music, acting and also as a businesswoman, although it is no secret to anyone That the famous woman has experienced different moments. The transformation in her life, starting from her fight against Lupus, her mental health and the operation she underwent for a kidney transplant.

You may be interested: Selena Gomez becomes the woman with the most followers on Instagram

The latter has been one of the most difficult, as the famous woman continued to search for donors while uncertainty prevailed over her, although courage was also present during that time.

For this reason, in the midst of these procedures she has decided to talk about the state of her physical and mental health, so much so that the famous woman has expressed it not only in words, but also through the tattoo she has made on her wrist. This has also been expressed from. there is one semicolonApart from being a punctuation mark, it also has a deeper meaning.

What do Selena Gomez’s tattoos mean?

Without any kind of taboo, Selena Gomez Has shared his experience regarding mental health, and has tried to raise awareness in the society about the importance of seeking help or being resilient in relation to this issue.

In this way, the tattoo that the singer has on her wrist goes beyond a simple semicolon, because as is well known, despite the fact that its function in grammar is to give a pause, not so long as a period, but less marked. A comma, regarding the symbolic meaning, it refers to those who have dealt with depression or suicide attempts,

So for many people it represents an emotional moment, especially for those who have decided to resist ending their lives or continue to fight strongly against disorders and self-harm. so, This symbol helps them remember that suffering is not permanent.,