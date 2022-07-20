What does the WhatsApp brown heart emoji mean?

Emojis have become a fundamental part of the communication of Internet users. Its importance is so great that every time there is a WhatsApp update, the incorporation of new drawings becomes a trend.

The latest version – released in March of this year – was well received by the public, as it incorporated quite bizarre and specific emojis such as a pregnant man, melting faces, an X-ray of the ribs and even a bird’s nest full of eggs.

Although the meaning of many of these may be obvious, there are pages devoted to explaining what each symbol is used for and what the denotation is.

What does the brown heart emoji represent?

Within WhatsApp, emojis are divided into eight categories: smiles and people, animals and nature, food and drinks, activities, travel and places, objects, symbols and flags. All the hearts are in the symbols section, along with the signs of the zodiac, the emergency signs, and the numbers and arrows.

According to the emoji site ‘Emojipedia’, this heart color has a close relationship with nature: it symbolizes the earth, the environment and wood -objects and places with those colors in reality-.

But beyond this, it is also an element that can be used to express the desire to form a family with the couple. In addition, this can allude to the color of chocolate and the desire to give it to a close person.

This is the meaning of the other colors:

Red heart: expresses love of couple or romance.

Orange heart: it is related to the love that can exist between two friends.

Yellow heart: expresses pure and sincere love.

Purple heart: it has to do with forbidden or hidden love, it is especially intended for lovers.

Blue heart: means trust and security.

Green heart: related to health and nature.