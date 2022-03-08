What does the ‘Z’ mean that Putin turned into a symbol of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that athletes, tanks and profiles on social networks wear

Russian athlete Ivan Kuliak stood on the podium this Saturday to receive the bronze medal on parallel bars at the Gymnastics World Cup in Doha, Qatar wearing a T-shirt on which he had embroidered the letter zeta, a symbol of support for the Russian invasion. in Ukraine that has attracted international attention in recent years and that in this case raised strong criticism since, at his side and with the gold medal, was the Ukrainian Illia Kovtun, whom he also refused to shake hands with, as reported by the newspaper The Washington Post.

The letter zeta does not exist in the Russian alphabet but has become the internal symbol of support for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Russian troops have also inscribed this letter on their tanks and military vehicles en route to Ukraine.

The gesture of Kuliak, 20, was condemned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), which announced the opening of disciplinary action “for his scandalous behavior”

The Gymnastics World Cup was also one of the last competitions with the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes, since the federation has already announced his expulsion as of Monday, as has happened in other sports and international events.

The z on the gymnast’s chest is not an isolated event but part of the nationalist propaganda that has spread throughout Russia to show, voluntarily or under threat of reprisals, the supposed popular support for the regime, the expert explained on the social network Twitter. Academician Kamil Galeev.

“Some interpret the zeta as ‘Za pobedy’ (for victory, in Russian). Others as ‘Zapad’ (West). In any case, this sign invented just a few days ago has become a symbol of the new ideology and Russian national identity”, the expert wrote.

The letter appears on flags, businesses, car windows, clothing, and has been used by supporters of the invasion as a profile picture on social media.

[Cómo ayudar a las familias golpeadas por la invasión de Rusia a Ucrania]

Some have also added the colors orange and black, a combination that, according to The Washington Post, was the popular symbol of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and also the mark of support for Putin when he annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

The letter Z and a hashtag that reads “We do not leave our own” in Saint Petersburg, Russia. EFE

Putin has accused the Ukrainian authorities of being neo-Nazis, in an attempt to exalt the memory in Russia against Ukraine during World War II, and despite the fact that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is Jewish and Russian bombs are harming Jewish survivors of the Nazi Holocaust.

The ‘Z’ propaganda also includes the message “We don’t leave our own” which reinforces the nationalist intention of the campaign.

The proliferation of these lyrics in Russia contrasts with the messages of rejection from the thousands of citizens who have been arrested for opposing the invasion that Putin has called “military action”, and which in two weeks has left hundreds of civilians dead and more than 1.7 million refugees fled the country.

Russian athletes such as tennis player Andrey Rublev and footballer Fedor Smolov have made their stance against the invasion public on social media: No to war,” posted Smolov, who plays for the Russian national team.

The Russian regime has canceled local media that publish information about what is happening in Ukraine without adhering to Putin’s censorship or propaganda, and announced up to 15 years in prison for publishing what is considered “fake news”, which in this context means just the opposite, true.

[TikTok suspende el contenido nuevo y las transmisiones en vivo en Rusia]

In addition, Russia blocked the Facebook platform in its country in response to the social network’s decision not to promote state media Russia Today and Sputnik.