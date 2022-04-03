Surely the great advances made by the laws in recent years have made life less difficult for us. With the aim of achieving the health of the individual, writings such as “smoking seriously damages health” have appeared. Or, again “the game can make you addicted”. To inform and focus public attention on 2 potential dangers such as cigarettes and gambling. Meanwhile it was the turn of food with the words: “does not contain palm oil”. Up to an acronym that is appearing more and more on the products and packaging that we buy every day at the supermarket. We analyze it in this article, together with the Experts of our editorial team. An extra protection for our readers.

What are these substances and why would they be dangerous

“It does not contain parabens” is the writing on which we focus our attention. To understand exactly what parabens are, we need to take a dip in scientific research. In fact, we are talking about chemical compounds, of an organic nature, which would serve to counteract and eliminate bacteria and fungi. Parabens could be found in many everyday products such as:

shampoo and conditioner;

body creams;

cosmetics and toothpastes;

beauty products.

What does this writing mean that we find more and more on the packaging and why we should be particularly careful about our health

As this study also points out, science and research have not been distracted by other equally important health issues. Following some warnings, with the hypothesis even of important health risks, the parabens have been studied with great care in the laboratory. Above all, in the event that each of us uses products that contain parabens every day. As could happen with deodorants, armpit sticks and face and body creams. We must underline that in most of the products we use, the concentration of parabens is very limited. Obviously, in the event that the product we buy displays on the label the words: “There are no parabens”, even better.

How to tell if there are parabens in the product we use

What does this writing that we find mean and how to recognize parabens, once understood. Just look at the product label. Generally the most common are:

ethylparaben;

methylparaben.

Obviously, the suffix “paraben” indicates the presence of this substance in the product.

