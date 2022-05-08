What does Tom Holland know about Harry Potter?

Hollywood

Born in England and just the right age to have been brought up in Warner Bros. films. Pictures with Daniel Radcliffe, the actor of Spider Man He showed what he knew of the saga.

©GettyTom Holland, photographed in New York.

Between 2001 and 2011, Harry Potter dominated the world of cinema and pop culture thanks to films inspired by the work of JK Rowling who played Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grintand were distributed by Pictures from Warner Bros.. With fans all over the world, one of the most famous in the saga seems to be Tom Hollandwho not only grew up in England, where the films were set, but is also the right age to have grown up with these stories.

In an interview he did on a TV show BBCthe actor of Spider Man underwent a questionnaire in which he showed what he knew about the saga of Hogwarts wizard. The reality is that the results he got left a lot to be desired and placed him below average, at least in terms of memory and knowledge. In any case, it is clear that Holland is a devotee of Harry Potter.

There were five questions that the driver of BBC he did for Holland in this game, of which he was only able to correctly answer two (and a third for which he too needed the help of those present). It is fair to say that the good answers he got were given almost immediately and without hesitation. He first showed that he remembered the first spell cast by hermione in the saga (the “Oculus Repair” with whom he fixed his glasses Harry on the train to Hogwarts) and then he said beyond a shadow of a doubt what was the season in which Dumbledore and Harry were at the beginning of The Half-Blood Prince: Surbitron.

What were the questions Holland couldn’t answer? He first got it wrong when he said how many points you get in Quidditch by scoring with the quaffle (he said it was 25 when it’s actually 10). He also couldn’t remember the name of the Muggle science teacher he was playing. Caroline Pickles in Deathly Hallows Part 1, Burbage Charity, though it’s fair to point out that he remembered her appearing dead. The third bug was related to the animals you can see if you’ve had death encounters, thestrals, which he called something like “Pride”but he remembered very well how Luna Lovegood he stated them when he explained to Harry Potter what creatures were they

+The Hollywood star fan of Harry Potter

From fanaticism and Harry Potter we are talking about, we must mention an actress from Hollywood who showed that she was a faithful follower of the work of JK Rowling. We are talking about margot robbiewho even lied to his ophthalmologist so that he was prescribed glasses and could use ones similar to those that the character of Daniel Radcliffe. In addition, she is married to an actor who was an extra in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Tom Ackerley. You knew it?

45secondes is a new media, do not hesitate to share our article on social networks to give us a solid boost. 🙂