What does vaginal odor mean? Experts explain it and clarify what matters are worrying

Do you know what the different vaginal odors mean? Experts explain this to us.

Despite the claims of some advertisements for vaginal products, there is no reason why your vagina should smell like flowers. It’s completely normal for vaginal odor to be caused by bacteria, sweat, the menstrual cycle, and even diet.

However, there’s no reason to feel insecure just because you don’t smell like roses (in fact, whatever the case, don’t be). douche as they can cause vaginal infections or use perfume in your intimate area as this is the fastest way to develop allergic contact dermatitis), there are some odors that can tell a lot about your health in general can become an alarm signal.

So what do the different vaginal odors mean and which ones should you pay attention to? This is what the experts say.

fishy smell

Possible reasons: According to According to Dr. Laura Purdy, medical director of Wisp, a fishy odor “could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis (BV), which occurs “when the number of lactobacilli in the body increases to unhealthy levels.” New York-based obstetrics-gynecology The second reason, according to expert Alyssa Dweck, is a sexually transmitted infection called trichomoniasis, which is caused by a parasite and can cause genital itching, foul-smelling discharge and painful urination.

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: Both problems can be resolved with antibiotics, so it is important that you visit your doctor to have your case evaluated.

garbage or rotten smell

Possible reasons: Purdy says a likely culprit in this case is a tampon that has been left in the vagina for too long. Dweck said that “the smell is incredibly strong and gets worse the longer the tampon or foreign object is in the vagina. It may also suggest infection or necrotizing genital tumors or growths, although the latter are rare.”

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: If it is a tampon or other foreign object inside the vagina, remove it immediately if possible. If the smell persists or you can’t find the tampon string, Purdy says “it’s better to see a doctor.” Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is one of the possible risks of leaving a tampon or other foreign object, such as a menstrual cup or disc, in the vagina for too long. Symptoms include: high fever, vomiting or diarrhea, rash on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, confusion, headache and muscle aches, according to the Mayo Clinic.

vinegar/garlic smell

Possible reasons: Purdy said this smell could be a sign of a pH imbalance. The body naturally makes bacteria called lactobacilli that have a slightly acidic pH to fight the growth of unhealthy bacterial infections,” he explained. “This odor can also depend on what you’ve eaten recently, Especially if you’ve eaten something with vinegar or garlic.”

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: “Vinegar or garlic odor coming from the vagina is usually nothing to worry about, unless it is very strong or makes you uncomfortable. If so, I recommend you visit your doctor,” Purdy said.

smell of ammonia/urine

Possible reasons: The reason urine smells is simple: Because there is urine, Dweck said. “In some cases, urine leakage or poor hygiene when going to the bathroom can cause a genital odor like ammonia,” he explained. Purdy says a urine-like odor could mean you’re dehydrated, which will make your urine smell pungent. An ammonia-like odor may also indicate a urinary tract infection (UTI).

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: If urine leakage is a persistent problem or you suspect you have a UTI, Purdy recommends seeing a doctor.

smell of yeast/roasting corn

Possible reasons: A yeast-like odor is a typical sign of a yeast infection. Dweck said it can present with “significant itching and a thick, white discharge.”

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: “If you notice this vaginal odor, it’s best to see a doctor to find out if it could be a symptom of a yeast infection,” advises Purdy. If it’s a yeast infection, your doctor will probably prescribe an antifungal medication.

the smell of coffee

Possible reasons: Vaginal pH. “Coffee is slightly acidic, like the pH of the vagina,” explained Purdy.

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: You don’t have to worry about the smell of coffee. “That smell means your lactobacilli are doing their job to keep you healthy,” Purdy said.

ferrous/metallic odor

Possible reasons: The smell of metal or iron usually means blood, Dweck said. Purdy said it is usually “menstrual blood”. It is also possible to feel an iron or metallic odor “after intercourse”, which “may be due to vaginal contact with semen”.

Here’s what you need to know, according to experts: “The main thing is that if you smell metal or iron, you have nothing to worry about,” Purdy said.

Caitlin Reilly