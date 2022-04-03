What does Will Smith’s resignation from the Academy mean? | Famous
Will Smith announced on Friday, April 1 that resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. For his part, David Rubin, president of the institution, reported that the board of directors accepted it and continue “advancing with our disciplinary procedures” against the actor, after having violated standards of conduct by slapping Chris Rock at the last Oscars.
What benefits did Will Smith lose by resigning from the Academy?
The 53-year-old actor waived benefits that they have for being a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, one of them is be invited to screenings and events that are key to the promotion of films, explains CNN.
Smith will also not be able to vote for the nominees to the Oscar Awards. However, you could receive one if the Academy considers it so, since it is not necessary to have membership to compete in any of the categories.
Will Smith be able to keep his Oscar Award?
According to information from People magazine, the Academy has only rescinded an Oscar once. It was in 1969 to the documentary ‘Young Americans’, because it was discovered that it had been released two years before the ceremony, so it was out of time.
Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski were expelled from the institution for allegations of sexual abuse against them. However, according to the Los Angeles Times, both kept their statuettes.
For which, it is believed unlikely that Will Smith will lose the Oscar he won as Best Actor for the movie ‘King Richard’, explained People.
The Academy will announce on April 18 the disciplinary actions they will take against the actor despite his resignation, after he slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett’s alopecia. at the 94th Academy Awards.