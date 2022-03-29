What does Zelensky mean when he talks about Ukraine’s neutrality?

What is expected from the next talks between Russia and Ukraine? 1:29

(CNN) — In an interview with Russian journalists on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke at length about an important point in possible peace negotiations: the possibility of his country’s neutrality.

“We are ready to accept this,” Zelensky said. “This is the most important point.”

Zelensky and Ukrainian officials have long said they are ready to talk about Ukraine’s neutrality if NATO is not ready to accept the country as a member of the alliance.

That, in theory, would fulfill one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands: that Ukraine give up its NATO aspirations.

But it is not as simple as that.

War in Ukraine: is a diplomatic solution possible? 1:12

No to neutrality without guarantees

Zelensky has also made it clear that Ukraine would reject “neutrality” without legally binding security guarantees. And with Ukraine under Russian invasion, the Ukrainian leader has said he is not interested in empty promises.

“I’m interested in making sure it’s not just another Budapest Memorandum-style role,” he said.

Zelensky was referring to a little-remembered moment in post-Cold War history. With the collapse of the USSR, Ukraine, at least on paper, came to possess the third largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

Russia maintained operational control of those weapons, but Ukraine signed an agreement in 1994 to relinquish nuclear weapons stationed on its territory in exchange for security guarantees, including the protection of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and political independence. That is something that Russia, a signatory to the Budapest Memorandum, decisively trampled on with the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Zelensky’s senior adviser, has said that security guarantees must, in essence, include a commitment by the guarantors to help Ukraine in the event of aggression.

What is Ukraine’s strategy to deal with Russian attacks? 1:36

What the Ukrainian constitution says

And it is important to add that neutrality, of the kind that Putin might find acceptable, is not something that Zelensky can simply offer. Aspiration to NATO membership is enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution.

That’s where Zelensky gave the Russian interviewers a little lesson on Ukraine’s democratic processes. Security guarantees, he explained, would have to be followed by a referendum in Ukraine.

“Why? Because we have a law on referendums,” Zelensky said. “We have approved it. Changes of this or that status… And security guarantees presuppose constitutional changes. You understand, right? Constitutional changes.”

And therein lies the difference. Russia has a political system built around one man, Putin, and Zelensky is the head of a democratic state. Even if neutrality is on the negotiating table, the Ukrainian people will have to give their opinion.