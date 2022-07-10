What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’, the return of Lisbeth Salander

There are many who stopped watching television with the arrival of streaming platforms. streaming, but there are still those who get excited when they hear the title of one of their favorite movies in the ads. Titles that they have probably seen hundreds of times, but any time is a good time to repeat, even with ads, lying on the couch.

There is nothing better for weekend nights than one of those action, crime and suspense movies that leave you glued to the sofa and with which you cannot breathe easy until the last minute. If anyone knew how to do that, it was the Swedish writer and journalist Stieg Larsson, who revolutionized the world of crime literature with his trilogy Millennium.

David Lagercrantz, author of ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger’. Own

Some stories that were going to be a saga, but after his unexpected death from a heart attack in 2004, it was another writer who finished his work, David Lagercrantz, responsible for the second part of the trilogy, among which were titles such as What does not kill you makes you stronger (2018), a title that was also given to its film version, directed by the Uruguayan Fede Álvarez and which is broadcast tonight from 9:30 p.m. on LaSexta.

A film that recovers the mythical character of Lisbeth Salander, who on this occasion is played by the British Claire Foy (The Crown) and who becomes the absolute protagonist. In this story, Salander has participated in a hacker attack for no apparent reason and is taking risks that she would normally avoid. While the magazine Millennium It has changed owners, with the most critical Mikael Blomkvist assuring that it is history.

Book 5 of the ‘Millenium’ saga, in this case written by David Lagercrantz. DRAFTING / Third parties

One night, Blomkvist receives a call from Professor Frans Balder, an eminent researcher specializing in Artificial Intelligence who claims to have vital information for the US intelligence service in his possession. Her ace up the sleeve is a rebellious young woman, an oddball who bears a striking resemblance to someone Blomkvist knows all too well. The journalist feels that this may be the exclusive that he and Millennium They need so much, but Lisbeth Salander, as always, has her own plans.

In What does not kill you makes you strongerthe unique couple acclaimed by millions of readers and viewers in Men who did not love women, The girl who dreamed of a match and a can of gasoline Y The queen in the palace of drafts their story continues, with both of them caught up in a web of spies, cybercriminals, and corrupt government officials.

Millennium: What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger, with Claire Foy Third parties

Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Alicia Vikander were considered for the role of Lisbeth Salander.



A story shared by the aforementioned Foy and the Swedish Sverrir Gudnasson, who are joined by other talents such as Lakeith Stanfield, Stephen Merchant or Andreja Pejic; but that was not enough to recover the budget invested by the producers, which exceeded 40 million euros.