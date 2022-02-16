What Drives Investors to Invest in Bitcoin? – Padovanews

Introduction

Bitcoin investing is becoming a new trend in the investment industry. People find it easy to invest in cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin. These assets have been subject to a millionth price valuation over the past decade. This has caused investors and traders to flock to the Crypto trading industry.

Over the past decade, the Crypto trading market has seen several price changes and valuations. As for the Crypto trading market, everyone has their own thoughts. Some believe that cryptocurrencies are just bubbles that can burst at any moment; therefore, investing in them is equivalent to throwing money into the water.

When we were studying how the Crypto trading market works, we came across two terms that caught our attention: FOMO and HODL. In this article, we will discuss these terms and how they affect Bitcoin investing as a whole.

What is FOMO?

The term FOMO has become very popular in the recent market. FOMO stands for “Fear Of Missing Out”. This concept was only recently coined. It means that people are taking action just to survive in the industry. There are some situations that give a feeling that if you miss this opportunity, you won’t get it back.

How does FOMO develop?

We all know that for humans, information gathering is very important for survival. The better you can gather the information; the better your hunt for survival. This is an inherent skill of humanity. And it subconsciously works whenever we feel we are in danger.

Even though we don’t need our survival instincts today, it is still stimulated with our decision making and improves the quality of life. It’s always best to know what’s going to happen to get the upper hand over your competitors.

What is HODL?

HODL is the term derived from the misspelling of the term HOLD. It is the method of buying assets (cryptocurrencies) and then holding them strategically to make a profit. Most of the investors in the Crypto trading sector follow this method to make a profit from the Crypto investment.

Why does Hodling Bitcoin pay?

Bitcoin creates new records every time it goes on. The price of Bitcoin went from $ 7,000 to $ 29,000. Seeing how Bitcoin performed even during the pandemic has softened many of the critics.

Economist Nouriel Roubini has been a film critic of the entire existence of cryptocurrencies. However, after seeing the positive acceleration curve of Bitcoin’s price valuation, he also began to believe that Bitcoin is a partial store value.

So, one thing is certain that Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency work well when they are HODL.

What Drives Investors to Invest in Bitcoin?

By now you know the fundamental difference between HODLing and FOMO. These two factors play an important role. There are investors who want to profit from FOMO based Crypto trading. FOMO is the scenario where people start investing after seeing the market trends. Investors controlled by FOMO accumulate losses more often.

However, with HODLing, the whole practice is quite simple. You buy Crypto assets and forget about them until you find that the price is high enough to make a profit. This method is useful for investors who are not confident in analyzing market fluctuations. If an investor believes that the price of the cryptocurrency will rise in the next year, he or she can simply buy it and hold it for the next year. Nothing simpler.

Take Away

The Crypto trading market is filled with two types of investors and traders. The first type of investors want to profit from small fluctuations and are experts in market analysis. And the second type of people are long-term investors and love to hold their own assets. Both investors have their own strengths and weaknesses and use them to survive in the investment market. Visit cryptocurrency trading and find out what kind of investor you are.