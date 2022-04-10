what each of the app’s ticks mean

Share

We explain in a simple way what each of the ticks that can appear next to your messages on WhatsApp means

WhatsApp is the star messaging application at the moment, surely you also use it to communicate with other people. For this reason, it is important that you know the codes of the app to master it completely. Specifically, in this guide we will focus on the whatsapp tick meaningthat kind of “V” that appears to the right of each message.

Although you do not give importance to this symbol, it gives you a lot of information about the status of the message you have sent. Has it reached the receiver? Have you read it? Next, we invite you to learn a little more about WhatsApp by discovering what its different ticks mean.

What all WhatsApp ticks mean

When sending a message on WhatsApp, it is quickly accompanied by a tick that informs you about its status. This is something you can also do through the “Information” sectionaccessible if you long press on the message, but it takes much longer. Therefore, it is best to know the meaning of the ticks to know how the message is at a glance.

There is three types of ticks in WhatsApp and each one of them represents a different state in the sending of the message. Next, we tell you what each of the three ticks means:

A single gray tick

When you send a message, this is the first tick or check that you will see to the right of it. Its meaning is very simple, just indicates that the message has been sent, which has successfully exited your phone. Nevertheless, does not imply that the receiver has received itbecause maybe you have a bad internet connection or your phone is turned off.

Be careful, it’s the only tick you’ll see too if you send a message to a user who has blocked you on WhatsAppindicating that it has not arrived and will not until the other person unblocks you.

double tick gray

When sending a message on the platform, you can also see that it is accompanied by a gray double tick or check. This symbol can have two different meanings. On the one hand, that the other user has already received the message on his mobile phone, which is correctly connected to the network. In the event that you and the receiver have read receipts activated, it will also mean that the other person you haven’t seen the message yet.

On the other hand, the gray double tick will also appear when the other person has read the message, but have read receipts turned off. Therefore, in this case, you will not be able to know if he has actually read it or not.

double blue tick

The double blue tick, the most popular within WhatsApp, is known because many users are looking for how to disable it. Some people prefer to do without it, since it means that others can know if they have read your messages or notwith the problems that this may entail.

Basically, when you see a double blue check next to your message on WhatsApp, it means that the person you sent it to has joined the conversation and read it. As we have mentioned before, to see this double blue check you must also have read receipts enabled.

If you want to improve your privacy and security on WhatsApp, one of the changes you can make is to disable read receipts, so no one can blame you if you’ve replied to their messages or not. Little more we can add, only that remember well the meaning of these ticks to know how your messages are with a simple glance.

Related topics: WhatsApp

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!