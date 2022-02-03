what Ed Sheeran eats Jennifer Aniston Nicholas Cage

Everyone has personal preferences and habits when it comes to food ei Vip they are no exception. Some stars, in particular, have declared that they have “strange habits” at the table. Let’s take a look at some of the weird and curious eating habits of the most famous people. From Ed Sheeran to Jennifer Aniston, from Nicholas Cage to Queen Elizabeth.

Vip and food: the oddities of Jennifer Aniston and Ed Sheeran

Among the stars who have admitted to having extravagant habits with food is the lead actress of Friends. Jennifer Aniston she has always had an enviable physique, but when she is stressed or angry, like many, she consoles herself with the junk food. His favorites are the chips and the M&M. The curiosity? He only eats one. Speaking about it to Morning Show he has declared: “I can only get an M&M, or a chip. I know, it’s so annoying!“.

Singer Ed Sheeraninstead, she loves ketchup so much that it has the logo on it Heinz tattooed on your body. At some point, however, the singer-songwriter got tired of not being able to find his favorite sauce in all the restaurants. So he decided to always carry an escort with him. A source revealed a Page Six: “He has forced key members of his entourage to carry a bottle wherever he goes so he can use it with everything from breakfast to dinner.“.

Nicholas Cage and the peculiar choice of animals, the Queen and the superstition of bread

That Nicholas Cage is an actor with a very particular character is now well known. And normality is not expected of him when it comes to the strange eating habits of the stars. The actor stated a while ago at the The Sun to choose the animal to eat using as a yardstick the way in which it mates. He stated: “I actually choose the way I eat based on the way animals mate. I think fish are very dignified with in this regard, as are birds. But the pigs, not so much. So I don’t eat pork or anything like that. I eat fish and poultry“.

And when it comes to strange eating habits, the Queen Elizabeth it cannot be excluded. The Sovereign, in fact, has many traditions at the tables and one concerns the bread. According to Graham Newbould, former Royal Family chef, Elizabeth II can’t stand sandwiches that aren’t circular. Bread, rolls and sandwiches with spikes are banned from her table due to a superstition dating back centuries. In the documentary Secrets of the Royal Kitchen he has declared: “Royals never eat square sandwiches because tradition has it that anyone who presents them with spiked food is trying to overthrow the throne of England“.

