What effect will the bitcoin ETF have on its listing?

On Friday 15 October 2021 the official news arrived: the Securities and Exchange Commission United States (US SEC) had granted the pass to those companies that wanted to set up a Bitcoin ETF.

Everyone who is interested in finance will probably have to remember that Friday in the future. In its own way it was one historic date for the new finance.

The immediate reactions were evident: the price of the bitcoin (BTC) has risen above $ 60,000. The markets welcomed the news with serenity and certainly not with the emotion of when the institution of Bitcoin futures was granted in 2017.

Crypto Normalization: No Revolution Coming

Perhaps in 2017, Bitcoin still caused too much sensation with every move; today it seems to have stabilized at least at the level of perception by the markets.

The main reason for this Olympic calm in picking up the news, according to many experts, is related to the fact that the Bitcoin ETF however, they will be tied to cryptocurrency futures.

They will therefore not be tied directly to the cryptocurrency (Bitcoin futures ETF). As a result, there will be no direct purchases of Bitcoin by exchange-traded funds (ETF) in the markets.

For the most attentive observers, this had already been widely announced during the summer. He was in fact the president of the SEC, Gary Gensler, to anticipate that the authority would never approve a bitcoin ETF with the underlying directly linked to the bitcoin. And so it was.

The first Bitcoin ETF was activated ProShares, obviously in the United States. As announced in the SEC registration, the fees are 0.95%.

Furthermore, it was quickly learned that the ETF is linked to the bitcoin futures listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The launch date was Monday 18 October, but the fund was not immediately available for trading.

Bitcoin ETFs: the outlook for cryptocurrencies

In fact, many industry experts have pointed out that, if the announcement of the ETF has not made a big leap in the price of cryptocurrencies, it is because it is not as new as it is supposed to be.

In fact other nations, like Canada and Brazil, they anticipated the US for ETFs and also in advance were found in Switzerland, Germany, Paris and Amsterdam for ETNs.

Not only. The formula used by the USA, in addition to being late, is to be considered “prudent”; in the sense that in the other countries mentioned above they have tied their investment vehicles directly to the BTC cryptocurrency (and already at ETH too).

So, as expected, once these ETFs linked to futures they haven’t had a large positive effect on bitcoin cryptocurrency purchases.

For the future there is a fear: ETFs could go to capture the attention of large investors and small ones, who will prefer to invest in the derivative of a derivative, rather than investing directly in the cryptocurrency.

Basically it is feared that the ETF has a life of its own and is not part of the “world of cryptocurrencies“; in short, almost as if it were an element external to the system that tries to collect something without getting into the right perspective.

The perplexities about the choice of the SEC

On closer inspection, the acceptance of the SEC it is quite unique; in essence, the body has in fact accepted the construction of an investment vehicle which has another derivative instrument as its underlying. A derivative of a derivative, in fact.

The basic idea seems to be to support ETFs with an already regulated instrument, futures in fact, and not with cryptocurrencies which in the USA are not yet well regulated.

Yet in the USE they should know that creating derivatives of derivatives can lead to rather embarrassing, dangerous and ultimately dramatic situations.

Normalization of cryptocurrencies and forecasts for 2022

The ETF, with the success it had in the first weeks of its life, also contributed to the normalization of cryptocurrencies in general.

Many analysts and experts, such as those of BitcoinRegs Italia, expect to see a greater one in the next year institutional adoption of bitcoin and crypto as an investment vehicle.

Indeed, the launch of the Bitcoin ETF will attract greater adoption across the institutional spectrum; this is because i retirement plans more traditional, pension funds, brokerage accounts, will not accept investments in cryptocurrencies, and that’s where the Bitcoin ETF could make a difference.

Also according to the experts of BitcoinRegs Italy, there will be a growth in the spread of the best sites to invest in Bitcoin (here their complete list), both trading brokers and exchanges, and our advice is to choose only safe and secure investment platforms. reliable.

Despite the perplexities, therefore, the forecasts for the Bitcoin ETF are excellent; in all likelihood, this will also lead to the normalization of the cryptocurrency which will increasingly become a trusted reference point.