What electric cars qualify for tax credit in the United States?

Washington – As part of the new law on climate, taxes and health, the US government is launching its plan to provide new tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles.

Several new websites launched Tuesday to help people identify which vehicles qualify for those credits.

Based on data submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), at least 31 new 2022 and 2023 model years qualify for the tax credit.

For starters, they have to be made in North America to be eligible.

President Joe Biden signed the climate change bill on Tuesday and medical care. in herand includes a tax credit of up to $7,500 that could be used to finance the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Models include the 2022 Ford F-Series electric pickup, BMW X5, Nissan Leaf, Chevrolet Bolt, Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrid and all four Tesla models.

But some models could exceed price limits set out in the complex law, and it remains to be seen whether carmakers will be able to find minerals or make batteries that qualify for the credits.

Consumers can enter the website https://vpic.nhtsa.dot.gov/decoder/ and enter the 17-digit vehicle identification number of the vehicle they want to purchase to make sure it is made in the United States, Canada, or Mexico.

The Treasury Department also posted a frequently asked questions page about the provisions of the new law.

Beginning Tuesday, the tax credits will no longer apply to vehicles assembled outside the United States, Canada or Mexico. But people who have signed contracts to purchase electric vehicles before Tuesday will be able to receive the credits.

The rest of the provisions of the law relating to electric vehicles will take effect on January 1.

A Treasury Department official told reporters Tuesday that the plan puts America’s 2030 climate goals within reach and will help ensure Americans can afford an electric car.

Passage of the measure prompted automakers to speed up the task of finding North American-made batteries and battery minerals from the United States, Canada or Mexico to ensure that electric vehicles would be eligible for the credit.

Although automakers have been advertising battery factories in the United States and trying to secure the nation’s supply of minerals, a major industry trade association has warned that the vast majority of electric vehicles now sold in the United States would not qualify. to the entire credit included in the Inflation Reduction Law.

“We are working overtime to localize our supply chains and increase production,” Chris Smith, Ford’s director of government affairs, said in a statement.