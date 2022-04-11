What Elon Musk’s agreement means in the networks

The richest man in the world, Elon Muskis now the largest shareholder of Twitter after acquiring a 9.2% stake in the social media platform for just under $3bn (£2.3bn). The announcement caused the stock price of Twitter rose 27% and continued to grow in after-hours transactions.

This investor enthusiasm is not surprising. Social media platforms have been suffering lately thanks to newly developed pressures on their ecosystems. For example, Twitter, and also Meta, have been on the receiving end of Apple’s anti-user tracking system. This is costing them billions of dollars in lost revenue, which has caused shares of both companies to languish in recent months.

Musk’s arrival as the largest shareholder of Twitter It probably won’t make a difference on that issue, but it does address two other recent investor concerns. First, Musk had been threatening to create a competing social media network where the ideals of “free speech” would be upheld. The threat of a visionary tech leader creating a popular new entrant is now gone. It also shows that Musk arrives with a vision to drive change in the ecosystem, something not to be taken lightly.

Second, Musk’s presence has the potential to accelerate the innovation and competitiveness in Twitter, something the company has not been able to do well enough in the past. With Jack Dorsey, the former CEO and co-founder of Twitter, announcing his resignation a few months ago, there is enough breathing room at the top to make bold moves that could help the platform grow beyond the foundations it resides on today. So, we know that the investors of Twitter they are happy, but in the long run, will the users be?

The algorithm problem

Twitter it is the equivalent of a digital city square, where countless people with a wide variety of opinions can express their thoughts. However, unlike a traditional city square, the voices we hear are determined by underlying machine learning algorithms. These are geared towards maximizing exposure and clicks, which drives ad revenue. They are not geared towards enriching our lives with the most thoughtful and interesting viewpoints.

This inherent conflict between social and financial goals distorts who is listened to and how often. This is exacerbated by financial pressures for this square to grow every financial quarter, creating pressure to constantly optimize algorithms to attract as many clicks as possible. It also turns these algorithms into a proprietary secret sauce, creating an air of mistrust and even mysticism around how such services work.

Musk, who is famous for being a heavy user of Twitter, has talked about making social media algorithms more open. We’ll have to see what it does in practice, but it’s a promising starting point that could turn out to be a boon for Twitter.

Open source algorithms would eventually allow users to choose not only what they see and don’t see on the platform, but also how that happens. In such a future, one user might choose a right-leaning algorithm while the other chooses a left-leaning one. The platform would not make the decision on behalf of these users. Such an approach could boost the traction of Twitter, which has been stagnant for some time. Time would tell how this could hurt the company’s revenue, but such a bold move could put pressure on Facebook and others to do the same, potentially making social media better for everyone.

Defending Tesla

Tesla spends next to nothing on advertising. While the brand’s popularity outranks Musk, the tech billionaire’s real-life antics, including his tweets, are a billion-dollar organic marketing machine for the auto company.

But Musk still has to follow the rules in Twitter like everyone else and this includes getting kicked out if he goes far enough. In recent years, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) weighed in on numerous tweets, issuing sanctions on occasion. During a particularly ugly episode in 2018, in which Musk threatened through Twitter by taking Tesla private at a price much higher than the stock price at the time, he ended up resigning as chairman of Tesla and agreeing that the company’s lawyers would oversee what he said. the platform.

Being the largest owner Twitter It won’t protect you from the SEC, and in fact, there have been reports that you were late in notifying the SEC of your latest move and submitted the wrong form (before submitting the correct one). There are also questions about whether his threats to launch an alternative platform before buying the stake of Twitter amount to market manipulation. With the SEC currently investigating him for tweets in November asking his followers if they should sell their Tesla stake, he may now draw more of the regulator’s ire.

But whatever happens on that front, Musk will certainly be able to weigh whether his elimination of Twitter is ever in the cards. That’s a huge defensive advantage for Tesla in losing such an important marketing source. So while Musk can tell he’s focused on free speech by buying this stake in TwitterLet’s not forget that you have more to gain from the deal.

decentralizing the internet

Most of the Internet and its users are now controlled by a handful of companies, including Alibaba, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Google, and to a lesser extent, Twitter. This has created a hierarchy of power in which many startups and investors actively avoid areas where these ever-growing ecosystems have extended their reach.

Until now, Musk and Tesla have hedged against this phenomenon by focusing on disrupting the largely unconnected auto industry, with much success. when buying TwitterMusk now has a small but well-established beachhead from which he can take on these entrenched players.