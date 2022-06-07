What Emily Ratajkowski Said About Body Criticism – Books

at twenty-one, Emily Ratajkowski became famous. Her capital was her image; her reactions were extreme: they hated her for showing off her body or praised her for deciding to commodify it.

Ten years later, Ratajkowski looks back to show that neither manages to reflect the reality of her experiences as a model and actress. In her bookMy body“, writes about the weapons of beauty, sexuality and power from the doubts and contradictions of someone who believed he was capable of defeating the system.

With more than 28 million followers on Instagram, Ratajkowski is the great sex symbol of the time and, perhaps for this reason, her reflections on the objectification and exploitation of the female body are so fascinating and complex.

In 2018, Ratajkowski began writing the essays that would later become a book during a particular time in her life when her mother had been diagnosed with a chronic disease called amyloidosis and was alone in Los Angeles while her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, worked in New York.

As he said, to tackle the project, in 2019 he sought professional guidance and received the help of the writer Stephanie Danler, author of “Dulceagrio”, and began, in parallel, to read non-fiction publications to emulate the style.

In one of the essays that make up the book, acknowledges that she is obsessed with acceptance, networks and desire. Aware of her contradiction, she found that becoming her own boss served as a patch so that the exploitation of her image would at least result in personal benefit. In this line, she narrates her body: from the first changes that she experienced at 13 years old, to her last ones, after giving birth to her son at 30.

“He wanted so much to receive recognition from men that he accepted it even when it came wrapped in disrespect”, Ratajkowski writes about how she began the internal process that led her to regain control of her body and the economic benefits she derives from it and to form a team of female collaborators with whom she shares part of that benefit.

“I mean I’m complicit“, keep going. “But I also think it’s wrong to shame a young woman for wearing a tight dress because she wants someone powerful to notice her.. I don’t think we should continue to criticize women for saying, ‘This is how I can be successful and capitalize on my image or my body.’ That is an extension of the same misogyny that I have seen so much in my life. We are all accomplices”, she raises about the complexity that she finds when approaching her role in the world of fashion.

In “My Body”, he also narrates several cases of sexual assault throughout his career. “I was very careful about what I chose to include and why,” she said during an interview with CNN.

“The reason I wrote about those experiences wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’m going to write a list of times I was sexually assaulted.’ It was more like, ‘I’m going to go back to the moments that I’m really ashamed about, that I have really unresolved feelings about, and I’m interested in exploring why.“, he reflected on why he decided to write about the different attacks.