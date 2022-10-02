What Emily Ratajkowski thought of Brad Pitt before dating him

Brad Pitt is experiencing a great professional present. The actor and one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is from premiere to premiere, between protagonist and producer. However, it seems that not only is his professional life smiling at him, as always, but he is apparently happy again on the side of his heart.

Since the actor parted ways with Angelina Jolie in the midst of a real scandal and started an endless battle with her, he has not been very lucky in love. But now they assure that he would be starting a sentimental relationship with one of the most beautiful women in the world, the model Emily Ratajkowski.

Brad Pitt.

A few weeks ago it became known that the actress had also filed for divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, due to infidelity. In the midst of all that other scandal, Page Six assured that the young woman is rebuilding her life by enjoying a couple of dates with Brad Pittwhich they have tried to keep secret.

According to a source close to the actor, he would have fallen in love with his colleague at the party organized by Vanity Fair after the Oscars. Since then, he began to appear at the same events as Emily Ratajkowski and aroused some rumors that today seem to confirm me.

However, in the midst of all this bombing after being caught together in a restaurant in Paris, some statements by the model came to light talking about actresses she admires and mentioning the ex of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie: “He made a lot of action films and commercial films, and that allowed him to participate in risky projects, other independent ones and even produce, which is something that I would also love to do.”

But that’s not all, because a source very close to Emily told how things happened with Brad and what she always thought of him: “He asked her out and she said yes. She always thought Brad was cute and what did she have to lose?