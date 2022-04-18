Entertainment

What envy! Adamari López shows off her luxurious Easter Sunday with friends in a bikini: PHOTOS

The Easter Sunday It is one of the most celebrated dates by artists, on social networks they do not stop sharing their fun dynamics that they do with family or friends or the trips they make, just as he did Adamari Lopez who took advantage of this day to enjoy it in the company of his friends closest on a yacht.

Adamari Lopez She has become one of the most charismatic and hard-working drivers, in addition to also finding the time to care for her daughter Alaïa, whom she had when she had a relationship with her ex-husband Toni Costa.

