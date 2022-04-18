What envy! Adamari López shows off her luxurious Easter Sunday with friends in a bikini: PHOTOS

The Easter Sunday It is one of the most celebrated dates by artists, on social networks they do not stop sharing their fun dynamics that they do with family or friends or the trips they make, just as he did Adamari Lopez who took advantage of this day to enjoy it in the company of his friends closest on a yacht.

Adamari Lopez She has become one of the most charismatic and hard-working drivers, in addition to also finding the time to care for her daughter Alaïa, whom she had when she had a relationship with her ex-husband Toni Costa.

Related news

Since she became a mother, year after year the Easter Sunday together with her daughter doing activities related to the festivity or on vacation, but for this 2022 it was totally different, since she spent it away from her daughter.

Little Alaïa traveled to the city of Orlando with her father in order to spend a few fun vacation days in the different theme parks of Walt Disney World. Even Toni Costa has been in charge of posting some images about it.

For its part, Adamari Lopez did not want to be left behind and took advantage of these days off to spend in the company of his friendsbeing so they went on a yacht trip to enjoy the sun’s rays and the sea.

Screenshot.

Adamari boasts a luxurious trip on Easter Sunday

Among the nearby companies Adamari Lopez was Cynthia Torres, whom she considers one of her best friends and his main confidant. It was thus that the group of women went to the corresponding dock to embark on a journey by sea.

Adamari López lived an incredible Easter Sunday. Screenshot.

Adamari Lopez She did not miss the opportunity and wore a white bikini with which she showed off her slim figure after her drastic weight loss. Let us remember that the host of the Hoy Día program has voluntarily submitted to a drastic diet and exercise routine for some time, which has generated a physical change in her with which she feels happy and full.

In Instagram stories, Adamari Lopez boasted of some photographs that saved his fun adventure with his friends on the yacht However, she also published a series of photos that she took in the company of his daughter as part of the celebration of the Easter Sunday.

mva