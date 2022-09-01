What episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ do you need to see to better understand ‘The House of the Dragon’?

the house of the dragon is located 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the mother of dragons who leads the rebirth of the eggs at the same time as the war between houses and the resurgence of the night king with his walkers, just what she narrates throughout eight seasons Game of Thrones , the first adaptation of the literary works of the beloved and hated writer George RR Martin. By hated we mean that nothing else is not seen by when the seventh book.

This prequel is an adaptation of the book Fire and Blood, which you can get at the Amazon store for about 500 pesos, goes through six generations of Targaryens on the Iron Throne, starting with King Aegon I Targaryen, up to Aegon III Targaryen , the son of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). This first season will focus on the fourth period, the succession of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the appointment of Rhaenyra as heir to Dragonstone’s rule.

We already know that it is a lot to process information, especially if you are not at all familiar with the books or the original series, so we have news for you: You do not need to watch all eight seasons of game of Thrones to understand the house of the dragonbut It will be very useful for you to go into these specific episodes of the first season so that you can get a little on the field with the hype that this prequelalso created by Ryan Condal, is generating.

If you have HBO Max, you put it together. There they are in 4K and the first chapter of House of the Dragon will be released at the same time that HBO broadcasts them.