What episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ do you need to see to better understand ‘The House of the Dragon’?
Although they are away for a good period of time, the first season of “Game of Thrones” has the key for you to get into “The house of the dragon” much better.
the house of the dragon is located 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), the mother of dragons who leads the rebirth of the eggs at the same time as the war between houses and the resurgence of the night king with his walkers, just what she narrates throughout eight seasons Game of Thrones , the first adaptation of the literary works of the beloved and hated writer George RR Martin. By hated we mean that nothing else is not seen by when the seventh book.
This prequel is an adaptation of the book Fire and Blood, which you can get at the Amazon store for about 500 pesos, goes through six generations of Targaryens on the Iron Throne, starting with King Aegon I Targaryen, up to Aegon III Targaryen , the son of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). This first season will focus on the fourth period, the succession of Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the appointment of Rhaenyra as heir to Dragonstone’s rule.
We already know that it is a lot to process information, especially if you are not at all familiar with the books or the original series, so we have news for you: You do not need to watch all eight seasons of game of Thrones to understand the house of the dragonbut It will be very useful for you to go into these specific episodes of the first season so that you can get a little on the field with the hype that this prequelalso created by Ryan Condal, is generating.
If you have HBO Max, you put it together. There they are in 4K and the first chapter of House of the Dragon will be released at the same time that HBO broadcasts them.
winter is coming
the pilot of game of Thrones where you know all the houses and their representatives, being Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Viserys (harry lloyd) the only surviving descendants of those who inhabit Dragonstone. Viserys forces her sister to marry Dothraki leader Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) to gain allies in his quest to conquer Westeros.
A Golden Crown
The sixth episode of Game of Thrones is enough to get you hooked on the brutal future that lies ahead for each of these characters: Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) throws boiling gold at Viserys (harry lloyd) after threatening Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) with the death of their unborn child, product of the forced sexual relationship he had with the Dothraki. We also know the dragon eggs that were believed to be extinct.
Fire and Blood
episode 10 that shows the birth of the first three dragons after almost 200 years of their supposed extinction during the Targaryen civil warwhich occupies the narrative of the house of the dragon. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) proclaims herself the queen and heir to the Iron Throne, starting his way to the top and above any opponent. It’s also the last time we see Khal (Jason Momoa), as she kills him herself to rid him of his miserable state as a result of the infection of a wound in battle.
And Now His Watch Is Ended
Dan Hildebrand brought to life Kraznys of Astapor, a slaver who controls Valyrian warriors. After burning Kraznys with his dragon, Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) grants them freedom, but, in an act of faith, they decide to serve him and join the previously armed army with the Dothraki. His path to attack Westeros mercilessly begins to form and, from this moment, he shows the same leadership as his ancestors. Demon (matt smith) and Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), protagonists of The House of the Dragon. This is episode four of season three of game of Thrones.
The Dance of Dragons
This episode of the fifth season, the penultimate to be exact, shows Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) riding Drogon for the first time, a trait his ancestors developed, especially Daemon (matt smith) with his fire-breathing Caraxes. And it allows the viewer to understand why dragons were thought to be extinct after the deadly Targaryen civil war. that the scribes baptized as the Dance of dragons, which we will see in the house of the dragon.
Book of the Stranger
Having doubts about his leadership, Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) wins over the Dothraki to be part of his ultimate army on the way to conquering the Iron Throne and the seven kingdoms through the mastery of fire. He contrary to his brother Viserys (harry lloyd), who perished melted from the skull by boiling gold, she did show Targaryen purity by emerging from a bonfire and demonstrating mastery of her dragons Rhaegal, Viseryon and Drogon. Season six, episode four.
The Spoils of War
The penultimate season in chapter four, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) commands an attack on Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), forces Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to recognize her as the rightful queen of Westeros. This part shows that apparently there will be no army in all of Westeros that will stop her from becoming the holder of the Iron Throne, even if her methods make her a tyrant like the mad king Aegon III Targaryen was..