what essential oils can do for our well-being

Smell is the fastest way to reach the brain. The smell triggers memories and connects us with different sensations and also with memories of other moments in our lives. The olfactory nerve reaches the limbic system and the rhinencephalon, areas of memory and emotion. Therefore, aromatherapy can promote relaxation and alter the perception of pain, and even cause visible changes in an encephalogram. Essential oils are natural aromatic substances that can provide many benefits.

There is much scientific evidence on this matter. A study published in the British Medical Journal reported a significant beneficial effect of lemon balm and lavender oil on agitation, compared to placebo, with almost complete compliance and no side effects, when administered by inhalation or application to the skin .

Profits

Some oils may stimulate lymphatic drainage or have antibacterial properties.

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center teaches the art of calming aromatherapy because its experts say its benefits “are real.” Some oils may stimulate lymphatic drainage or have antibacterial properties, others control anxiety and nausea, and still others help with sleep, relaxation, attention, or memory.

The University of Virginia conducted a study in 2020 whose results, published in the International Journal of Professional Holistic Aromatherapy, suggested that aromatherapy can reduce stress, anxiety, overwhelm, and fatigue in nurses. Participants were placed patches infused with scents (lemon, orange, tangerine, grapefruit, lemongrass, lime, and mint), on the ID they wore. They found that the participants felt significantly better: their reported levels of anxiety and fatigue were reduced by 40%, and their levels of stress and feeling overwhelmed were cut in half.

Field mint essential oil generates an almost immediate cold numbing effect to manage pain

Properties and forms of use

Lavender and rosemary, for example, are calming; peppermint and eucalyptus are stimulants; sage improves mental functions; ginger and juniper relax muscles and activate circulation; Marjoram relieves night cramps and is a muscle relaxant. Lemon is relaxing.

Chamomile and chamomile, fotada in the solar plexus, relieve physical and mental tension; bitter orange is sedative; bergamot has an antidepressant effect, geranium balances body and mind and lemon balm is highly recommended in case of agitation. What is important in all cases is that they are pure essential oils of high quality, that do not contain environmental toxins, so that it is truly natural aromatherapy.

Essential oils are often sensitive to light and heat, so they come packaged in small amber or blue light-protective glass bottles. Essential oils are too concentrated, so they should not be applied to the skin, but diluted in different ways and these are some of them.

Ways to dilute essential oils

Bath of salts and aromas: fill the bathtub with hot water and salt or Epson salts and a few drops of the chosen essential oil. You can also make a foot bath with a basin.



Aroma diffuser: fill the diffuser with water and add 10 to 20 drops of essential oil.



Compresses: compresses soaked in water with a few drops of essential oil can be placed on the forehead or solar plexus (depending on the use that we have left to give).



Massages: you can massage with an oil, for example organic almond oil, mixed with a few drops of essential oil.



Cotton: to relieve, for example, the joints, you can wet a cotton ball with water and essence, to place it on the rigid area and cover it with a hot towel or a bag of hot seeds. Leave a couple of hours.



Aromatic and toxic-free disinfectant cleaner: fill a diffuser bottle with ¾ parts vinegar, ¼ part organic cleaning vinegar and add a few drops of lemon essential oil. A few drops of soap can be added.







Essential oils are not recommended in some cases. They can be toxic when combined with anticancer therapies. People with high blood pressure should avoid hyssop, rosemary, sage, and thyme. Pregnant or lactating women should also avoid them, because some can stimulate the uterus. In case of doubt, experts always recommend consulting a specialist.