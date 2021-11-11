What ETFs are and why they made BTC grow

ETF literally means Exchange Traded Fund. As the name implies, it is about funds structured to be traded on the stock exchange.

What are ETFs

In other words, they are funds that are created so that you can put their shares on some stock exchange so that they can be bought and sold freely.

They belong to the larger family of ETP (Exchange Traded Products), which also includes ETCs (Exchange Traded Commodities) and ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes), both listed on the stock exchange like ETFs.

In particular, ETFs are often passively managed funds, whose value is directly linked to a below, which can be an index, a stock, a bond, a currency, a commodity (such as gold bars), or even cryptocurrencies, and generally operates with an arbitrage mechanism designed to keep the price of the shares traded in exchange rate as close as possible to the value of the underlying, although deviations from parity may occasionally occur.

They are limited liability funds, whose shares are issued precisely for the purpose of being traded on the stock exchange.

Most index funds hold the same stocks in the same proportions of a given index, so replicate the price trend as precisely as possible.

For example, the ETF on the S&P 500 index, or on the NASDAQ-100, have shares that are traded on the stock exchange with a price that is always very similar to that of the indices they use as underlyings.

In some cases, however, the management is active, such as ARK’s famous Innovation ETF, i.e. the underlying is modified to generate the highest possible return.

ETFs, operation and benefits

The operation is simple: the fund divides the ownership of itself into shares that are held by the shareholders. So shareholders indirectly own the assets held by the fund, and they are also entitled to one share of any profits, as interest or dividends. The fund’s shares can be bought or sold on the stock exchange.

The advantage is that the shares of ETFs trade in exactly the same way, and above all with the same instruments, that are used to operate on the stock markets, making them very easily accessible to millions of investors and speculators. They also allow for other technical advantages, such as in some cases reduced costs.

The largest ETF by value managed is SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which holds $ 405 million in assets, and trades around $ 70 million per day. Among the largest ETF issuers in the world are iShares and Vanguard.

They have existed in the US since the early 1990s, and have enjoyed ever-increasing success ever since, with growing trading volumes and assets under management. The simplicity they offer to the average investor makes them extremely competitive productsi, especially on the retail market.

Buying ETFs is similar to buying a basket of stocks, but you can do it nowadays with just a couple of clicks, without having to go through some long and complex procedure.

Bitcoin ETFs

For example, the recent success of the Bitcoin futures ETF is most likely due to the ease and speed with which it can be invested, unlike direct investments in BTC which require long registration procedures at exchanges, and active management. and corrected for the asset.

With ETFs these problems are simply eliminated by moving them to the fund manager, thus allowing everyone a quick and easy investment across a huge range of different assets, or baskets of assets.

In the United States, until a week ago, there was no Bitcoin ETF. Within a few days the debut of ProShares was recorded, then the launch of Valkyrie and VanEck is also expected on Monday. This means that there will potentially be a lot of competition.

Meanwhile, after Bitcoin sets a new all-time high, today’s price seems to be in trouble. BTC is back at $ 63,000. All that remains is to wait for the impact of the Valkyrie ETF on the market.