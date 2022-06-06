What “Euphoria” at the MTV Awards! – The Sun of Mexico

Euphoria swept this Sunday night at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which rewards the best of film and television.

Best Television Show, Best Performance in a Series, Best “Hook-up” and Best Fight and they were the categories in which the series shone; Although the protagonist Zendaya was not present, actress Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie in fiction, received the awards on behalf of her team.

In addition, six months after its premiere on the big screen, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains in the public’s taste, an example of which were the two awards it received at the event held in Santa Monica, California.

The film was the winner for Best Picture and its protagonist Tom Holland won the award for Best Performance in a Movie.

On the other hand, the Loki series did not go unnoticed and won Best Team, as well as Revelation Performance, a medal given to Sophia Di Martino.

“I was 9 months pregnant when I was offered the job on the Loki series and my baby was 3 months old when we started filming. Truly, this project represents a great journey, it means a lot to me, thank you to everyone at Disney, Marvel for giving me this opportunity, for always supporting me all the way.

“Thanks to the audience, it’s all because of you, you’re amazing, thanks to my family,” Martino said.

One of the most anticipated recognitions of the night was that of Jennifer López who received the MTV Generation Award, in addition to Best Song for “On my way (Marry me)”.

“I love them so much, I see the movies I’ve been in and all the people I’ve been blessed to work with, which makes me proud. As an actress, many of the women I’ve played have a little piece of me.

“I have a different list of thanks, to all the people who gave me this life, joy, to those who lit my heart, to those who were honest, to true love, to my children for teaching me to love, to those who supported me when I had failures, ”said the awardee through tears.

“I want to also thank everyone who said to my face and when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this, I wouldn’t have done it without them,” he added.

On the other hand, thanks to his work as a comedian, the passion and dedication with which he does his job, Jack Black was honored with the Comedy Genius award.

His way of entering the stage generated laughter and shocked the audience present as he wore a panda hat and a look that combined the colors black and white.

“Comedy genius? Please, is this a joke? Why? Why do they give it to me? I don’t deserve this, but I’m going to accept it.

“Thank you MTV, my amazing wife Tania and my children. I love them”, expressed the humorist.

Best Hero, Villain and Kiss went to Scarlett Johansson for Black Widow, Daniel Radcliffe for The Lost City and Poopies & the snake for Jackass Forever, respectively.

Ryan Reynolds won Best Comedy Performance for Free Guy; while Best Horror Performance went to Jenna Ortega for Scream.

The gala, which began at 7:00 p.m., was conducted by Vanessa Hudgens and the music was provided by Snoop Dogg.

Two hours later, the award ceremony continued, but now the gold popcorn, the form of the trophy awarded, went to recognize the best of reality shows, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, this time hosted by Tayshia Adams.

In this last part, sexual and gender diversity were the leading themes and generated iconic moments.

RuPaul’s Drag Race topped the list: Best Competition Series and Best Fight for Bosco VS Lady Camden were the awards given out; while for Best Reality Star, the golden popcorn was received by Chrishell Stause for Selling Sunset, who on stage thanked the support of the LGBT community, especially her after having made her preferences known.

“Before I came out about my sexuality I wasn’t sure how things were going to turn out and they turned out great, I really appreciate them,” Stause said.

Jimmy Fallon is still number one in the category of Best Talk Show.

Best New Nonfiction Series and Best Docu-Reality Series went to The D’Amelio Show and Selling Sunset, respectively.

Here is the complete list of winners

Spider-Man: No Way Home

“Dance with me”/ Heartstopper

best tv show

euphoria

Best Performance in a Motion Picture

Tom Holland: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Performance in a Series

Zendaya: Euphoria

Scarlett Johansson: Black Widow

Daniel Radcliffe: The Lost City

Poopies & the snake: Jackass Forever

Best Comedy Performance

Ryan Reynolds: Free Guy

Sophia DiMartinoLoki

Cassie vs. Maddy: Euphoria

Best Horror Performance

Jenna Ortega: Scream

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia DiMartino, Owen Wilson

euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me),” Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

Selling Sunset

Best competition series

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best New Nonfiction Series

The D’Amelio Show

Best reality star

Chrishell Stause: Selling Sunset

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik: Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Bosch vs. Lady Camden: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Comeback in a Reality

Paris Hilton: Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love