What Evelyn Beltrán achieved in Toni Costa defeating Adamari López

In the last few days, he was seen Tony Costa enjoy your vacations at Casiola Vacation Homes, through the stories of your Instagram. Meanwhile, on her side, the young influencer, Evelyn Beltran, he was celebrating his birthday. However, shortly after confirming the relationship that finally exists between the two, Adamari Lopez it is seen further and further away.

Confirmation of the romance between Toni Costa and Evelyn Beltrán

Rumors of a possible relationship between Tony Costa and Evelyn Beltran They did not stop, since, although none said anything, they shared interactions on their social networks with likes and comments.

There were months of speculation and, although the dancer and Adamari Lopez broke up in the middle of last year, fans were following them closely and watching their every move together. Until, finally, Costa himself confirmed that he is in a romantic relationship with the influencer Evelyn Beltran.

Already ruling out any close chance of reconciliation, now everyone is wondering what Evelyn Beltrán achieved in Toni Costa to defeat Adamari López and it is that, while the romance was not confirmed or denied, everything was generating doubts in public opinion.

It was the Spanish dancer himself who was honest about his sentimental status and he did it precisely for the program “live gossip” where he said: “My heart has been busy for a while, so I am very well, very calm and happy, above all happy. Everyone already knows, do your research.”

He had no intention of talking about it, but he was intercepted by a journalist after one of the classes he teaches in Miami and it was there that he confessed everything. The journalist, to make sure if it was Evelyn Beltranhe asked him and Toni answered affirmatively:

“Can’t you see the smile I have? Everything is fine, it is important that love prevails, what do you want me to tell you? I am very happy, very calm, ”she added with a smile.

What Evelyn Beltrán achieved in Toni Costa defeating Adamari López

Apparently, the influencer managed to defeat Adamari Lopez cautiously, waiting for the perfect moment when Toni, on his own, would come out to confirm their relationship. There is no doubt that she finally managed to make the dancer fall in love and get her daughter’s mother out of her head.

From the beginning of the “alleged” romance, the 28-year-old showed that she shares the same hobby in her exercise and dance routines as Tony Costa. Close to the new couple, they assure that, since they met, they have fun together and have much more in common than few imagine.

Now yes, with the confirmation of Spanish, it is expected that they will finally share publications of their love. On her part, the Puerto Rican host and actress looks increasingly distant and that is how she reacted to the news.

Do you like the couple they make?