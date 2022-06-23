what everyone ignores when they say they have an affair

Anette Cuburu with William Valdes. (Youtube/Come Joy)

When it comes to Anette Cuburu and William Valdés, theories are the order of the day. They have gotten used to that dynamic and steal cameras at every opportunity. The simple fact of appearing together unleashes the theories fabricated by their fans who no longer find a way to control the entire collection of speculations about these two Mexican television stars to whom the audience has assigned a role of eternal suitors.

It is what touches them as part of the cast of ‘Venga la Alegría’ and, consequently, each movement can be subject to different interpretations. Now it has been a leaked video of the program itself that has returned them to the conspiracy table. In a clip posted on Twitter and TikTok, Valdés can be seen hugging Anette and, after a few seconds, trying to kiss her; Cuburu immediately refuses and separates from William, who simply reflects a look of disappointment.

Cuburu’s discomfort is evident and she has insisted on more than one occasion that there is nothing more than a friendship between them. And even she often alludes to her age difference as an impediment to having something else with Valdés. But the fanatic prefers to follow the path of eternal hypotheses: if they walk, if not, if she wants it, if she doesn’t want it.

The most recent incident fueled people’s suspicions, thirsty to intertwine them in a relationship that so far cannot be confirmed, although both are single. However, that has not been an impediment so that comments of all kinds can be read on networks, from those who make fun of the age difference to those who question Valdés’s sexual preferences.

The moments for speculation have not been lacking. To mention just one example, last year William shared a clip on Instagram that, according to his followers, was an unequivocal sign of his interest in Cuburu, 19 years older. “Here I am with the blonde, she is the most beautiful woman on television… literally.” Before Valdés’s compliment, Anette said “I love you”, but in a tone that rather reflected friendship and affection.

The same thing happened last August, when Cuburu made a presentation at VLA with the theme What a life mine is in which Valdés participated and together they starred in spicy scenes that, as if to give material to the speculations, They were taken up everywhere as an irrefutable sign of the romance that both of them want to see so much.

The truth is that the chemistry between the drivers blows the imagination of their thousands of followers. That factor cannot be dismissed when evaluating how the show deliberately harnesses two of its top morning talents to grab the attention of an audience that already knows what to expect when Cuburu and José appear on screen. The rest of the work, once the table has been laid for them, is done by the fans.

‘Come Joy’ knows very well the effect that the perfect combination of intrigue, curiosity and expectations has on its audience, and that is why they fully exploit that connection that, if they continue down the path of eternal exhibition, will only exhaust their own protagonists .

