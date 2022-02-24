What executive orders on COVID-19 are still in effect?

The executive orders against COVID-19 that currently govern the restrictions on the population and regulations for travelers will remain in force until next March 31unless the governor Peter Pierluisi consider the opposite, La Fortaleza specified this Wednesday.

Regarding vaccination, these mandates are included under OE-2022-010 and OE-2022-015, which do not have an expiration date, so they will continue in force until a new order stipulates a change.

“What the governor said yesterday is that, for the moment, they will continue in force until they are completed”indicated the Press Secretary, Sheila Angleró, referring to OE-2022-009 and OE-2022-011.

Given this, the four main executive orders that remain in force are:

Executive Order OE-2022-011

This executive order establishes the restrictions on shops, businesses and requirements for the general population.

The statute maintains the public policy of wearing a mask in both public and private spaces.

It maintains the capacity of restaurants, theaters and cinemas at 75% indoors, including fast foods and food courts .

and . It requires the presentation of proof of vaccination or a negative result of a COVID-19 test carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours.

Increases to 75% the capacity of capacity in hammocks, bars, cafes and sports bars .

. It allows the celebration of massive activities. However, attendees must be fully vaccinated (including the booster dose) against COVID-19 or, otherwise, they must present a negative result to a virus test carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours. The person who does not meet any of the above must present evidence of having tested positive for the virus in the past three months, along with documents that validate their recovery.

Hotels, inns, inns, beauty salons, barbershops, beauty salons, spas, gyms and casinos must also require proof of vaccination (with booster dose) from their visitors. If proof of vaccination is not presented, they must require evidence of a negative result to a COVID-19 test carried out within a maximum period of 48 hours, or a positive result in the previous three months with evidence of recovery.

Restaurants, businesses, shops, hotels, inns, inns, beauty salons, barbershops, beauty salons, spas, gyms and casinos that do not require the presentation of the past requirements to their visitors must reduce their capacity to 50%.

The Department of Health may allow, in coordination with the office of the Secretary of the Interior, mass activities with other capacity limits or other parameters not contained in this mandate.

Executive Order OE-2022-009

This order stipulates the rules that govern the entry of travelers whether they are flights from the United States or international destinations.

It exempts passengers from filling out the traveler’s declaration, as long as they present the Vacu-ID that reflects that they were inoculated with the booster dose against COVID-19.

Orders adults with Vacu-ID traveling with a minor over two years of age to fill out the traveler’s declaration.

Passengers arriving from domestic flights who are not fully vaccinated must present a negative result to a virus test carried out two days before boarding the flight, or evidence of having tested positive for the virus in the past three months, along with documents that validate their Recovery.

Passengers on international flights must abide by the provisions of the federal government for travelers entering the territory of the United States.

Executive Order OE-2022-010

This executive order requires the booster dose for employees of gyms, barber shops, beauty salons, beauty salons, spas, child care centers ( Head Start and Early Head Start ) and casinos.

and ) and casinos. Employees to whom this order applies will have until next March 15 to complete your vaccination cycle.

to complete your vaccination cycle. Those who cannot receive the booster dose because they have not yet met the established term after the second dose or due to medical indication must comply with this provision as soon as they can and they will have a term of 30 days to do so.

Employees who are not vaccinated or who do not have their vaccination cycle up to date must present a negative result to a virus detection test at least every seven days. If they do not complete this requirement, they must present a positive result in the previous three months with evidence of recovery.

