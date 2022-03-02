what exercise can you do for joint pain

The osteoarthritis It is a disease degenerative of the joints that affects 242 million of people in the world, 7 of them in Spain. Some figures that give an idea of ​​the very high incidence of this pathology that increases with age and can be very incapacitating.

Globally, the knee and hip osteoarthritis It is one of the most important causes of pain and disability, especially in older people. This disease is characterized by progressive degeneration of joint cartilage and is associated with the development of other cardiovascular and/or chronic metabolic diseases.

The joint wear causes a decrease in joint range of motiondifficulty in activities of daily living, balance changes, loss of reflexes, atrophy and decreased muscle strength and endurance, overweight and obesity, pain and increase in rigidity articulate.

The physical inactivity derived from these symptoms further deteriorate the person’s physical condition, increase pain and accelerate the progression of the disease.

There is scientific evidence on the efficacy of exercise for reduce pain and improve functional capacity in patients with osteoarthritis. In fact, currently the physical therapy is considered a mainstay of treatment.

The therapeutic exercise specialist Víctor Díaz explains the benefits of exercise in osteoarthritis and what type of exercise is appropriate.

And it reminds us: “Exercise does not cause or accelerate osteoarthritis. Physical activity and exercise can be a powerful medicine and they should be used both in the prevention and in the treatment of pain and disability associated with osteoarthritis”.

5 benefits of exercise in osteoarthritis

Exercise increases caloric expenditure and favorably impacts body composition allowing weight control. This is key to combat obesity and overweight that people with osteoarthritis often suffer. It has very beneficial effects on the joints: increases joint range of motion, improves joint stability and function, and decreases joint stiffness. Exercise improves static and dynamic balanceand increases resistance and muscle strength, which increases work capacity, improves quality of life and reduces dependency of people with osteoarthritis. Significantly reduces painwhich can help reduce the consumption of painkillers that are taken. What’s more, “Exercise can help reduce other symptoms such as anxiety and increases the confidence to face tasks with greater physical demand”points out the expert in therapeutic exercise.

Which exercises work best?

It is key to ensure adequate levels of physical activity (scheduling walks or number of daily steps) and combining aerobic, mobility and strength exercises.

The exercise program should be adjusted to the individual abilities and needs of each person. The results are not immediate and it is important not to give up.

walks

Even short daily walks they reduce pain and can help slow joint deterioration. Moderate intensity walks are recommended. 30 minutes four to five times a week.

aerobic exercise

Aerobic exercise has been shown to decrease symptoms of osteoarthritis and improve physical function. One of the most recommended is bicycle because it is low impact and the legs do not have to support the entire body weight.

The exercise in the water It is also very beneficial, especially for people who experience pain when exercising on the ground. This type of exercise allows work with less impact on the joints and in partial discharge, which is especially useful in cases of overweight.

Let us remember that as the percentage of our body that we submerge in water increases, decreases body weight that our joints have to support. In addition, water reduces perception of pain intensity and can make movement easier, which decreases the risk of falls.

The recommendation is to include 2-3 sessions per week of exercise on a bicycle or in the pool.

mobility exercises

Maintaining an adequate range of motion is one of the great objectives to alleviate the deterioration of the joints that occur in people with osteoarthritis.

The mobility exercises They are essential to achieve this and to reduce stiffness and pain, and increase the ability to move.

It may be interesting to include a specific mobility session aimed at the most affected joints in each specific case each week or incorporate exercises of this type in the heating before strength work.

strength exercises

They are essential for prevent muscle atrophy and provide greater integrity to the joints. Strength exercises should be performed two to three times per week, using a weight that allows 8-12 repetitions to be performed without pain or extreme fatigue. You can alternate the use of guided machines, free weights or resistance bands.

Specifically, regarding joint pain in strength exercises, a series of guidelines must be followed: recommendations:

Pain greater than 3 on a scale of 0-10 should not be tolerated.

If the pain is moderate (from 4 to 6 on this scale of 10), the load should be stopped or reduced until no pain is felt.

Pain should decrease with exercise and activity should be stopped if pain increases with exercise.

In case of hip osteoarthritis

Hip mobility exercises that allow you to maintain range of motion in the hip joint, such as the Quadruped Rockback, They are fundamental. Look at the image to see how it is done.

If you suffer from knee osteoarthritis

The quadriceps weakness in a risk factor for knee osteoarthritis and is associated with disability. This muscle acts as an important shock absorber of impact forces on the knee, so the loss of its power and functional capacity exposes the knee joint to further damage.

Many studies have shown that strengthening this muscle is very positive. However, in people with poor limb alignment or hypermobility, increased quadriceps power is associated with progression of osteoarthritis. For this reason, exercises to strengthen the quadriceps in isolation are not indicated in this group of patients (for example, machine quadriceps extensions).

However, perform squats, backward strides or descents of a stepin ranges of movement where there is no pain can be very interesting.