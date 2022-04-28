What exercises to do to be in shape after 50? This is the routine recommended by Crys Dyaz, the celebrity trainer | Showcase

“The physiological process of degradation and loss of muscle mass begins at the age of 30 and, from the age of 65, this wear begins to accelerate, being more accentuated in the female sex”, he explains. Crys Diaz a THE COUNTRY Showcase. For those of you who don’t know her, Crys Dyaz is the trainer for the celebrities with more followers in the country, such as María Pombo, Blanca Suárez or María Fernández-Rubíes.

As when it comes to taking care of the skin, all the experts -including Dyaz- agree that The ideal way to stay in shape and reach 50 in good physical condition and health is to start training regularly at a young age and exercise regularly for the rest of your life. However, carrying out this premise is complicated and the results are influenced by many other factors such as genetics or all the vital circumstances that affect our time and our physical and mental well-being. Therefore, it is important to note that it’s never too late to get going or reformulate our routines to suit our needs.

So, What exercises to do to be in shape after 50 years? Crys Dyaz, who just launched her own accessory collection fitness along with the signature Chic&Love Wellnessexplains what are the best training and tools to achieve it.

The influencer María Fernández-Rubíes training with a Chic&Love x Crys Dyaz mat, bands and kettlebell.

4 exercises for over 50

“Strength work is a basic in training to stop muscle degradation from a certain age,” warns Dyaz. “We must also take into account that the stimulus has to be the one necessary to generate metabolic adaptations in our body. We must not forget that improving muscle mass at these ages helps improve our heart rate and blood sugar,” she adds.

Within our training the objective will be to improve our health and, above all, our quality of life. For this we will include basic exercises, combined with others that help us improve our day-to-day gestures:

– Seated unilateral squat from steps or bank. sitting on it steps, keep one leg floating in the air and, placing your hands on your hips (you can also add weight and hold it while you perform the exercise), raise yourself in series on the other leg. Keep your heel in line with your knee and sit up fully as you lower to the steps.

– Dead weight. Stand tall with your legs hip-width apart and place a weight bar in front of your feet. Squat down by bending your knees and sticking your butt out to grab the bar with your hands shoulder-width apart. Contract your abdomen and buttocks and keep your eyes forward when you get up using the strength of your legs. Work your way up to a vertical position with the bar at hip height and reverse the movement in a controlled manner.

– Face pull with TRX (or suspension straps). With the straps anchored above your head, grab them with your hands at the height of your head, your arms up and your legs open at hip height. Lean back letting the balls of your feet rise until you fully stretch your arms and making your whole body a compact block. Hold the position for a few seconds and return to the origin to repeat the series.

– Alternate lunge with biceps curl. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Step back with your right leg, lowering your hips until both knees reach a 90-degree angle. At the same time, lower both dumbbells to your thighs and turn your wrist until they are in the reverse position. Repeat the movement alternating legs for the rest of the set.

6 accessories to add to your routines

Together with the firm Chic&Love Wellness, Crys Dyaz has created a collection of limited edition fitness accessories that can become the ideal gift for the next Mother’s Day. Due to their fuchsia and neon pink color and their impeccable design, they have already become an object of desire among influencers. We discover the six pieces that make up the collection.

1. Bangles 0.45kg. To incorporate in all kinds of toning or stretching exercises in the ankles or wrists and intensify the training. Also suitable to take when walking.

2. Kettlebell or Russian weight 10 kg. We can include it in exercises with which we work large muscle groups, such as a squat, a chest press, deadlift or rowing, among others.

3. Set of dumbbells 2 kg. Another version of weights, to work smaller muscle groups or in those moments of training where we have to lower the weight due to accumulated fatigue.

4. Set of 3 elastic bands. For gluteus exercises of different intensities: basic to give that extra work to the gluteus medius and gluteus maximus.

5. Extra thick mat. On which to perform all kinds of yoga, pilates or fitness exercises. She is 183cm tall. x 61cm., is ecological and non-slip and includes a strap to carry it easily.

6. camber cross training. With extendable length and ergonomic grip for jumping in fitness, cardio or boxing exercises.

