What extinct creatures in ‘Game of Thrones’ could appear in ‘House of the Dragon’ (forest children, wolves, giants)? – series news

It is clear that dragons will be in a good number of chapters of ‘House of the Dragon’, but what other creatures will we see?

One of the main attractions of House of the Dragon is the appearance of dragons. Ryan Condal, showrunner of the Game of Thrones prequel, confirmed that there will be 17 out of the 10 chapters that will be released weekly starting next Sunday on HBO and HBO Max. The arc of Game of Thrones had complaints about the lack of dragons but little could be done because that story is located in the rebirth of the spice, which was believed to be extinct.

House of the Dragon is the adaptation of the book “Fire and Blood”, by George RR Martin, the narration of the entire civil war between the Targaryen House, whose mandate from King Viserys (Paddy Considine) detonates it for decreeing that his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) will be the heir to the Iron Throne, for above Daemon (Matt Smith), brother of Dragonstone’s monarch. Their internal conflict, according to the document, causes the dance of dragons, the end of this species.

Until 172 years later, with the birth of Deanerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Game of Thrones narrates the rebirth of this species and that of the White Walkers led by the King of the night, creatures of the north, from beyond the wall that the winged beasts do not cross, which were created by the children of the forest, in the time of the first men, to try to stop their defeat because of them. Then it gets out of control.

What other magical creatures will appear in House of the Dragon?

It’s a little hard to guess from the course of television history. In addition to dragons, we may find ravens, obviously horses; direwolves, giants, mammoths and wargs. According to the book, King Viserys told his grandchildren that his grandfather Jaehaerys I Targaryen fought against all those species in the north, specifically in the wall, where the dragons find their air limit.



hbo max There will be no magical creatures in ‘House of the Dragon’.



Speaking of magical creatures, it seems unlikely to find them in this arc. Finding it will be a creative freedom on the part of Condal and the entire company who adapted this story of blood, fire, destruction, betrayal, incest, empowerment and violence. Regarding other characters, everything seems to indicate that some worshiper of R’hllor, perhaps Lady Melisandre (Carice van Houten), will be part of this series.