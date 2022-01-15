What fate belongs to Italy, if Orcel prefers to challenge McCarthyism at MPS?

In reality, the news did not have the explosive effect that some might have expected. After declining the opportunity to take Monte dei Paschi from the state, Unicredit is in fact considering the possibility of taking over Otkritie, the seventh Russian bank for assets. True? False?

Confirmations are expected from Piazza Gae Aulenti. But the fact that rumors are already circulating regarding the presence of Andrea Orcel’s brother, Riccardo, in the role of deputy managing director and head of global banking of Vtb, an institution of which Otkritie is a shareholder, makes it clear that something is boiling in the pot. When you begin to scrape the bottom of the barrel of analysis, trespassing into the more or less explicit inference, it often means that the order of the team is to launch smoke bombs to defile the air. And make the visual complex.

In itself, the operation would make sense. At least, numbers in hand. And it also boasts some parallels with Monte dei Paschi. In fact, the institute was bailed out in 2017 by the Russian Central Bank and today not only appears profitable but is growing rapidly and rapidly. Otkritie – which in Russian means opening – indeed it has a lot to offer. The bank’s Rote (Return On Tangible Equity) is around 19%, compared to a more modest 8% underlying ratio held by UniCredit. But above all, it boasts a ratio of non-performing loans that fell to less than 3% of assets from almost 10% in 2018..

A hard job. One of those that only a woman can do, because they are automatic generators of potential difficulties and with a low coefficient of general approval. Elvira Nabiullina, the governor of the Russian Central Bank, on the other hand, felt that in the long run it paid to build her reputation and credibility by putting order.. Small detail: under his guidance, Bank of Russia hiked interest rates to 8.5% from 2017 to 8.5%, with a 100 basis point hit in the last board meeting on December 17 alone. Despite this, consumer prices rose 0.56% over January 1-10 from 0.26% in the week ending December 27, bringing the Russian inflation rate year-on-year to 8.6%. In Moscow they don’t believe in the narrative of transience. And they prepare in time.

And what is Unicredit aiming for? Acquire a share or a division or to the big target, taking over the institution? Otkritie has a net worth of $ 7.4 billion and accounts in order but its core business is corporate rather than retail lending and would clash in the fight for market share with the state-owned giant Sberbank, 88 billion dollars in capitalization. . In short, an operation of those risky ones. Almost like a pioneer. But so far, only numbers. But there is much more: if Andrea Orcel really confirmed the interest, he would in fact operate a devastating downgrade of the Italian credibility rating.

Because net of the Rote and any coefficient, the message would be clear: better to invest in a bank with a vocation of corporate lending in a country at risk of sanctions than in Monte dei Paschi after the rescue and the state interregnum. Moreover, it is better to invest in the bank of a country that is even under the NATO threat of exclusion from the SWIFT international payment system than to play the game of the third credit pole in Italy of the 209 billion of the Recovery Fund, the Pnrr and the GDP at 6 %. Not a good sign. In no way.

On the other hand, the air is getting heavy. Certain, the infodemic from Omicron and Djokovic by chance is keeping public opinion away from reality but within a month the honeymoon climate began to show the first cracks. And someone is already thinking of contacting a lawyer. The spread is speaking clearly, too much. In the last session of the week, he closed 140 basis points in the area. On the same day, the Spanish Bonos – while discounting + 11% intraday to the global upward trend determined by the Fed – scored 68 basis points. The goal. The rising yields of the BTPs at auction – with the 3-year stock returning to positive for the first time since 2020 – have operated as the first red flag hoisted by the lifeguard: be careful to go too far into the mare magnum sovereign bond, because the ECB rescue service is not guaranteed in permanent service. And his service contract will expire on March 31st.

But that’s not enough. At the Eurogroup of the day after tomorrow, the EU has announced that it will advance a friendly reminder to Italy for the delay in the ratification of the Treaty on the new Mes. Only us, Germany, France and Portugal are missing. Berlin is justified, as it awaits an opinion on the matter from the Karlsruhe Court. Paris and Lisbon are in the pipeline, so much so that someone dares to think about sitting on the river tomorrow to arrive in Brussels with the task done. Rome, on the other hand, is the classic unprepared student. And without justification. Sure, it is a friendly reminder but no later than last October, the Minister of the Economy, Daniele Franco, had reassured the partners and the institutions on respect for deadlines.

This was not the case. And the Mes, in addition to evoking scenarios of internal duel within the Conte government, today also represents in its updated version the possible facility ECB’s replacement for Pepp, as the recipient of the exchange of sovereign bonds now held by the Central Bank. What’s more, by increasing its availability, it would issue ultra-secured MesBonds to finance loans to countries that need them. Under what conditions, though? And with what underlying guarantees, gold reserves as recently proposed by Professor Quadrio Curzio, noble father together with Romano Prodi of the concept of Eurobonds as a bypass to debt monetization?

And the PNRR itself would not be exempt from the risks of drastic revisions after the European scrutiny, in fact, a further reason for pressure on our public debt and on the dynamics of the spread. In addition to the almost thaumaturgical aura that has so far surrounded the Draghi government. What is Italy waiting for, from now until the end of March, when the Pepp will end and our debt will be in the limbo of total uncertainty? Why the delay in ratification of the ESM? Omicron has so far been operating as a smokescreen but it won’t last forever. Indeed, the narrative seems to be rapidly changing tones and approaches.

And this should be scary. Also in light of this article from the Guardian,





Editorial in the British newspaper The Guardian of 9 January 2022

Source: Guardian online

strangely not relaunched with eight-column headlines by the Italian press that usually hangs dreamily from the lips of the newspaper leftist British: sooner or later, democracy in Italy will have to be restored. Strange that no one in the government protested, not even Minister Di Maio. Perhaps because if the narrative of the pandemic changes, as it is already happening but the measures taken by the Government are not repealed, the basic idea appears to be that of a state of emergency transformed into a state of exception and imposed as new normal?

Translated, attention to excessive hypochondriacal enthusiasm for any strengthening of the green pass regime to the limit of constitutionality, because they could remain in force and aimed at something else. In short, if the CEO of Unicredit even thought for a moment of investing in a country perceived as enemy and at the high risk of a sanctioning regime, rather than taking root in the Italian system, there will be a reason. And vulgarly said, just to conclude, Andrea Orcel is a man who tends not to get scammed. And someone at Palazzo Chigi knows it.