What fear did Kim Kardashian have to overcome for her performance in American Horror Story?

‘American Horror Story’ fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the twelfth season of the series, which has captivated global audiences for over a decade and features familiar faces in its new cast.

The mind of the talented Ryan Murphy, creator of renowned series like Glee, Pose, Scream Queens and American Horror Stories, brings us the final season of one of his most successful series.

The series, which debuted in 2011, returns with an extraordinary cast that includes some of Ryan Murphy’s favorite stars as well as some new celebrities we can’t wait to see on screen.

In the next season, based on Daniel Valentine’s play “Delicate Condition”, the plot focuses on actress Anna Victoria Alcott’s strong desire to start a family. However, she is convinced that an evil entity will do everything in its power to prevent her pregnancy from coming to fruition.

a luxury cast

emma roberts

The talented 32-year-old actress, best known for playing Chanel Oberlin in “Scream Queens,” returns to the lead role as Anna Victoria Alcott in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’.

Kim Kardashian

In her acting debut, the famous socialite and businesswoman, who is famous for her participation in the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, plays the role of Siobhan Corbyn.

Additionally, to face this challenge, Kim Kardashian had to overcome one of her biggest fears: her fear of spiders. The entire season of American Horror Story: Delicate is crawling with spiders, even Kim had to wear a giant spider suit or appear in a giant web while holding a baby.

In the same video, Kim says she’s still “terribly afraid of spiders” and shares an anecdote about some eyelashes she had to put on to recreate spider legs: “These eyelashes were on the counter And I almost screamed because I thought they were like “It was a spider.”