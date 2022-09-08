What features does the new Apple Watch 8 have?

The Apple Watch Series 8 It will be the most medically and fitness-oriented update yet. Rumors pointed to a major redesign of the device in relation to the last two generations. Among the functions that its new version will have, it will be a new sensor of body temperature or in the case of women possible estimates of ovulation.

To monitor temperature, Apple Watch uses the existing sensor contact with the skin to take regular measurements and observe temperature trends. just like the others Apple Watch health sensors, the temperature sensor is not intended to replace medical equipment. However, it will alert the user if a trend indicates health issues. Users can see overnight changes (caused by exercise, illness, or even jet lag) from their baseline temperature in the Health app.

Apple Watch: menstrual cycle prediction and body temperature

In addition, in the case of women, Apple has stressed the importance of their health for this new design. To do this, it has two sensors (one on the back of the watch, close to the skin, and one under the screen) that sample the temperature of the wrist during sleep every five seconds to measure changes.

They can also receive ovulation estimates with the temperature sensor, a useful feature for family planning. The temperature sensor also allows to improve the menstruation predictionswhich can be viewed again within the Health app.

With iOS 16 and watchOS 9, the app cycle tracking sends a notification to show possible deviations in a cycle, such as irregular, infrequent or long periods, and persistent spotting. These may be symptoms of underlying health conditions.

Other Apple Watch features

Another of the new functions of the Apple Watch 8 is that of detect crashes. When it detects a serious traffic accident, it checks the user’s status and calls the emergency services. If the person does not respond after a 10-second countdown, the emergency services will receive the location of the user’s device, which is also shared with their emergency contacts.