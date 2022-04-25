What feminine perfumes contain pheromones

Pheromones are chemical compounds that can trigger attractionAt least that’s how it works in the animal kingdom. Scientists are still not sure if humans can feel pheromones, but many perfumes on the market claim to have ingredients that can make you more attractive to others.

Although research on perfumes with pheromones is limited, early studies suggest they may work. First you have to define what pheromones are, these are scents that animals use to send signals to other animals. These scents can be used to mark territory, identify each other, or attract a mate.says Kerry Hughes, an ethnobotanist and clinical herbalist in private practice and author of the Botanicals With Benefits series, an Insider.

It may interest you: The best perfumes you can give on Mother’s Day

Just like animals use pheromones to attract a mate, pheromone perfume is supposed to inspire attraction in people who smell you. According to Hughes, ingredients in pheromone perfumes can include epi-androsterone, alpha-androstane, androstadienone, and androstenone.

These are synthetic versions of: axillary steroids like androstenol and androstenone, which come from the male sweat glands; aliphatic acids, or “copulins” produced by the vaginal wall and various chemicals that are supposed to stimulate the vomeronasal system. We share some fragrances that contain pheromones according to experts.

Hypnotic Poison

For daring, fascinating, sensual and passionate, that seduce, intoxicate and fall in love. Its blend is apricot, plum and coconut, with heart notes: tuberose, jasmine, lily of the valley, rose, Brazilian rosewood and caraway, not forgetting that it also contains sandalwood, almond, vanilla and musk.

Coco Mademoiselle

Essence of a free and captivating woman with a dual personality, independent and charming. Its offbeat blend of orange, jasmine and rose still makes it one of the most mysterious and exciting scents to date, but it’s the enhanced dose of patchouli that has us so hooked.

Opium

One of the most emblematic and iconic feminine fragrances in history. This stunning perfume is loved by A-list celebrities like Emily Blunt and Giselle Bundchen, this sultry scent features notes of bergamot, mandarin orange, myrrh, jasmine, amber, and opopnax to give it a spicy undertone that lingers throughout the day, so that you never need to reapply it.

Deep Red

It creates an aura of warmth around us that enhances our self-confidence. Deep Red by Hugo Boss is a vanilla amber fragrance for women. Deep Red was launched in 2001, created by Alain Astori and Beatrice Piquet. Top notes are blood orange, black currant, clementine, pear, and mandarin orange; heart notes are ginger, ginger flower, tuberose, freesia and hibiscus seed; base notes are vanilla, sandalwood, musk and california cedar.

organza

Provides an indescribable aroma: exotic and sensual, an ode to femininity. The Organza Eau de Parfum represents a classic blend of sensuality, refinement and opulence. Organza’s floral notes, infused with amber and vanilla, epitomize timeless beauty. She resonates as the goddess that exists in every woman.

Keep reading: The most seductive fragrances of summer that you must try