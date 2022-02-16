What films was Sifu inspired by? Here are the quotes to martial arts movies

Developed by the Sloclap studio, Sifu presented itself as one of the “minor titles” in February 2022, finding itself having to come out while works such as Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring continued to be for the users. the main source of trepidation. Yet this apparent competition did not affect the game’s performance so much anyway, reaching the sale of half a million copies after just one week of release.

The developers in recent months have shown some background of the game, also deepening the work done with motion capture for the optimal reproduction of the amazing martial arts techniques. The cinema has accustomed us to seeing a certain genre of kung fu, with an intoxicating and composed fight chains of amazing moves, lethal kicks, volleys of punchesthe exploitation of every type of blunt object and many, many shouts to express one’s own kiai. However, in Sifu you will have to deal with quite a different reality.

With Sifu, Slocap teamed up with a kung fu style master Pak Mei, thus absorbing a more realistic fighting technique, less aimed at showmanship but still able to impress thanks to its speed and effectiveness. Even if not through the fight, the title will not be foreign to situations in which it will be possible to run into obvious quotes to the films, from which the work itself draws inspiration. But what exactly are these films? Let’s find out together in the next few lines.

The films that inspired Sifu

In an interview with the developers at Slocap, it was revealed that they had taken a lot of elements from different films, drawing from them portions of narrative, characteristics of the characters presented and of the settings. Among the names made, there was no shortage of well-known titles such as the Indonesian film The Raid, John Wick by Keanu Reeves, and some iconic Jackie Chan movies like Miracles And The Police Story. Furthermore, the story also takes on “bizarre” folds at certain points, which do not prevent us from making us think of films like Big trouble in Chinatown.

In addition to these, space has also been given to more in the game less renowned feature films than those mentioned above, such as Fearless, The Blade And Dragons Forever. In this list, we are going to make a list of some of the most relevant titles that can be noticed during the game, including both the most obvious references, and those not always recognizable in the eyes of less educated people on the genre.

Loss

Sifu’s story opens with a rather classic element in the martial arts movie genre: the loss of a loved one, who prematurely abandons the young protagonist, leaving him alone to face the world and all the unfinished business, or to seek justice for a life torn from his own world. And from here, as if following a process guided by nature, the loss almost takes on the function of a seed, that it sprouts over time, turning into revenge.

The opening scene, where the player finds himself fighting the opponents he encounters as he crosses the daochangis in itself the first moment where it is impossible not to find parallels with some of the most famous films made by Bruce Leeand which also recall a story that follows the same lines.

Let’s think for example of Chen’s scream terrifies the West as well ( From China with fury, or more simply Enter the Dragon): among the most famous scenes, the most noticeable one is when the protagonist Chen seeks revenge for the death of his kung fu master, and confronts every member of the judo and jujjutsu school, eventually defeating the master Suzuki. Furthermore, a similar narrative thread is also followed by Fist of Legend, film with the famous Jet Li. Well, the same story is then represented in Sifu, even if the perspective is then altered by the narration.

Before continuing, a small but important note to do concerns a fundamental game mechanic in Sifu: the title reveals how the protagonist has the possibility of “not dying”, or at least not to do it immediately: his ability to come back to life, thus shortening its longevity, could be one of the ideas provided by Blade of the Immortalin which the prodigious samurai Manjiprotagonist of the story, is condemned to a life impossible to end, where no matter how many times he is terrified, he will still be on his feet to fight.

Urban martial arts

After the introductory part of Sifu, you finally get into the role of the real protagonist, now in his twenties and ready to carry out the mission he has longed for since that fateful and unfortunate night. The setting throws the player’s attention towards the poorest streets of the city, and they will be another rather explicit reference to other well-known martial arts films: the first that will come to mind will surely be The Raid.

This Indonesian-produced feature film takes place entirely in the less desirable parts of Jakarta, turning the spotlight on the struggles taking place inside abandoned and rundown buildings, which harbor delinquents, drug addicts and criminals of all kinds.

Similarly, Sifu leads the player between the corridors, roofs and bottlenecks of the area, concentrating the combat in an almost claustrophobic perimeter, where the tactic will be more useful than escape. If only they had also added some bizarre and crazy driver who drives in the middle of the streets, breaks through the metal plates placed here and there, and causes very random explosions, they would have also been able to insert one of the most memorable parts of The Police Story.

The style of the classics

Among the films mentioned within Sifu, we cannot fail to mention the first reference ever shown to the public, presented since the announcement of the game and recognized by the vast majority of users: Old Boy. And, specifically, THE scene of Old Boy: the one where the protagonist of this Korean opera, in search of revenge after being imprisoned in a room for fifteen long years, wanders the city facing his attackers, in search of his kidnapper.

The part where he fights the henchmen unleashed from his target, as he finds himself confined within a long and narrow corridor, it still remains one of the most renowned moments in cinematography martial arts, and the media in general. And as if that weren’t enough, in Sifu the first re-enactment of him will not be the last either.

Another classic from which Sifu clearly draws is John Wick: after forcibly infiltrating the club once you reach the second level, the atmosphere begins to become more pressing, and the deafening music forces the player to show off his best moves – whether they are for dance or combat – as this is what begins to make the difference between life and death from then on. As opposed to John Wickin this stage no firearms are used, but in any case the reference to modern kung fu by Keanu Reeves is without a shadow of a doubt more alive than ever.

Unlike the cases mentioned above, there is a classic that could pass on the sly, always present during this second level. Specifically, the exact moment of this quote arrives when you throw yourself into a “do-it-yourself arena”finding himself in a ring occupied by some crazy fighters who give themselves up to hell, within the confines of an empty pool.

The title that comes to mind is Danny The Doganother work where the beloved Morgan Freeman, along with the blazing Jet Li, are the protagonists. The martial arts champion plays the role of Danny, a young man with a traumatic past, raised to live the life of a dog (literally) and with the ability to unleash unprecedented violence from his deepest soul. Following various events, the grueling and bloody fight that Danny is faced in the pit of the pool still remains today carved in the hearts of the spectators.

The five exponents

We finally arrive to speak also of the bosses present in Sifu, obvious quotes to the various bigwigs that a kung fu movie star has to deal with. The spoilers will be very limited, and will essentially concern the traits of the bosses and the environments where the battles will take place, obviously including which will be the bosses faced in the respective locations. Each opponent represents a different social statuswhich also corresponds to a natural elementwhich determines their technique and the appearance of the combat area.

This distinction is already considered a reference to Five Elements Ninjaswhere the protagonist finds himself having to do with warriors expert in the exploitation of the environment to drop blows from unsuspected directionssuch as popping out of the ground, physically impersonating trees or escaping sight with red smoke.

Facing the first boss of the title, which takes the name of “The Botanist”the setting strongly refers to the film Forest of flying daggers, especially for its dense bamboo clusters that lock up the entire scenario, and are used to launch surprise attacks. But one of the most relevant and appreciated quotes among the five bosses is almost certainly the one that accompanies The Artist Kuroki, during the fight in a clearing covered with white snow.

Many will have linked this evocative scene to the duel visible in the first part of Kill Bill, creation by director Quentin Tarantino, containing the unforgettable clash between Lucy Liu and Uma Truman under the notes of Shura no Hana. In reality, however, this takes both hands from a Japanese cinematographic work released in 1973, Lady Snowblood. In this cult film the protagonist Yukiguided by a destiny solely turned towards revenge, she is forced to carry on her tragic life as a wanderer, marked by the vision of only two shades of colors: the red of blood, and the white of snow.

A poem to the East

In conclusion, many things can be said about the videogame side of Sifu: it’s difficult, it’s frustrating, it’s capable of making you doubt your own abilities. But as for the artistic side, the research carried out to build the narrative, the settings, the characters and above all the combat, there are no excuses to call it something less than a small masterpiece, and a real ode to cinematographic works relating to martial arts.