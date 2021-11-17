what filters and the reason for the stop! News Lazzari, Immobile… – SOS Fanta

Important news arrives from today’s training of the Lazio. He stopped Pedro in view of Juve, he reported it Sky Sport: “Sarri now has another problem after Immobile: Pedro did not finish training today, he left the field for a right ankle problem. It should be considered in doubt, waiting to find out more ”. As he adds Lalaziosiamonoi, “Game clash between Radu and Pedro, the Spaniard has the worst and leaves the field prematurely accompanied by the medical staff”. It was a contrast, for the Spaniard it should be just a blow to the ankle.

He will make checks in these hours and the situation will already be monitored for Juve. He has already done the checks Ciro Property, this morning: “Today Immobile underwent a new check to monitor the small calf injury, prudence will win, it is not yet 100%. Even today, therapies and massages will probably not be risked ”. We are still in the field of hypotheses and not of certainties or definitive verdicts, which will probably arrive tomorrow or Friday. But the situation at the moment is this, Immobile should not be risked with Juve and can only be there with a miracle. “Real estate with Juve? If the medical approach conditions had been those of Lazio, we probably would have had a completely different situation ”, Lotito said today.

There is good news for Lazio towards Juve: today Manuel Lazzari he trained again with his teammates. As reported lalaziosiamonoi.it, “He returned to the group and did the whole training with his teammates. He had been stopped since the trip to Marseille, he had stopped for a low-medium degree injury to his left calf. He has disposed of the injury, it is a fundamental return given the stop of Marusic, positive result at Covid during the break. Sarri can smile “. So Lazzari is ready on the right, with Hysaj on the left; in the center, the couple Luiz Felipe-Acerbi. It should be noted that Patric did not train today due to an intestinal virus.

