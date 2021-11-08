what filters in view of Genoa at the 13th ”- SOS Fanta

Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pilgrims they skip the national team. The Roma winger got hurt yesterday, in the quarter of an hour played against Venice. A double stop – calf overload and knee inflammation – that it does not allow him to be at Mancini’s disposal for his commitments with Italy. He immediately returns to Trigoria, it is the most prudent choice, as for Lorenzo Pellegrini, always struggling with an inflammation of the knee. But what are the recovery times of the two? He revealed them Sky Sports.

In particular, the correspondent to Rome, Angelo Mangiante: “Zaniolo and Pellegrini will be there against Shevchenko’s first Genoa in the second half. For Pellegrini it is a knee tendinopathy, with a week of therapy it will then be fine. Ditto Zaniolo, the main problem is in the calf, but there are no injuries and after the break there will be ”, his statements. Great optimism therefore in the Roma home for both recoveries.

Important news also on the conditions of two other illustrious Roma injured players, always since Sky Sports: “Spinazzola will be the best purchase on the market in January, however, it will not return sooner, but he is already working on the field with the ball. There is a good chance that finally Smalling returns to the squad for Genoa“. Same goes for Vina And Calafiori, out in the last match against Venice for their respective muscle injuries.

