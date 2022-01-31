Last hours of the transfer market. For fantasy football, pay attention to two midfielders right up to the end. Let’s start from Alexei Miranchuk, who in the end could remain at Atalanta. As reported by Gianluca Di Marzio a Sky, at the moment it’s all stand-by with Lazio. There is no agreement, even if the Russian was and is the primary goal of the club. There have been contacts, but everything is still standing. Even after the arrival of Mihaila, from Parma to Atalanta. We will have to wait for the last hours of the transfer market, we will see if there will be a twist or if everything will remain so. With Miranchuk at Atalanta. For the Lazio attack there was also talk of Lapadula, while for the defense there are no signs for Casale.

Watch out for the latest ones too Nahitan Nandez, in the sights of Juventus. Until the very end. “In the last few hours there could be the sale of Ramsey in England – explains Di Marzio -. There is always Burnley, maybe Newcastle, January 31st may be his last day as a Juventus player. We’ll see if this can lead to the entrance of Nandez, the hypothesis with Cagliari is still standing. And it will be until the end “.

