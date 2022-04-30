Technology
what five of his new emojis mean
In these new smileys those of the pregnant men stand out, hands making different gestures, faces melting and crying, in addition to the identity card, the driver’s license, that of an X-ray or that of a charging battery, and more.
(See also: Real meaning of the hearts that are sent by WhatsApp, so that you do not send the wrong one)
Most of these images have a wide choice of skin tones, as required by each user.
Here are some of the new emojis:
What five of the new WhatsApp emojis mean
Emojipedia, a reference website that documents the meaning and common use of emoticons, has published the description of the following emojis:
- melted face: The eyes and mouth slide down the face, but still maintain a distorted smile. This quality can be identified with sarcasm. It can also be used to talk about extreme heat. It also refers to shame or the feeling of fear and slowly sinks.
- Face with peeking eye: this emoji can be used to express the duality of wanting to look away from something because it’s scary, disgusting, or embarrassing, but can’t.
- Greeting face: a yellow face with its right hand waving is used as a sign of respect towards someone.
- Dotted line face: dotted lines around a character can represent someone who is invisible or hidden. It can also mean smallness, submission, isolation and depression.
- Face holding back tears: can be used to express a variety of emotions including sadness, anger, shame, admiration, and gratitude.