what forecasts for Bitcoin and companies in the coming months? – Targatocn.it

Within a few years the cryptocurrencies they have transformed from a mysterious and fascinating subject to a concrete dream for millions and millions of traders and investors all over the world. By now the cryptocurrency market has reached enormous dimensions: there are more than 2,700 virtual currencies in circulation today, for a capitalization that exceeds two trillion dollars. Incredible numbers that despite thehuge volatility of the sector seem destined to grow further.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, the first thought immediately goes to Bitcoin: it was the first virtual currency to be launched and it is by far the most important, so important that a bronze statue dedicated to its mysterious inventor Satoshi Nakamoto has been inaugurated in Budapest these days. But the most prepared traders know that in addition to Bitcoin there is much more: let’s try to understand what they are forecasts on the cryptocurrency market for the next few months.

How to stay up to date and invest in the cryptocurrency market

Those interested in investing in cryptocurrencies should try to stay up to date as much as possible: it is a young and very volatile market, it is not subject to the control of governments or banks, so demand can be influenced by many different factors. For this it is essential to monitor the real-time quotation of the various crypto. To do this, just consult the constantly updated table published on the cryptovalute.io website , reference portal in the sector.

The table allows you to follow the price of virtual currencies in real time, but also the changes in the last 24 hours, the capitalization and the volume of trading on the last day. On the site you can also find many in-depth articles on the subject and the buying guides related to the most important cryptocurrencies. You can invest in crypto both by exchanging coins through exchanges and by trading online through the broker’s trading platforms.

The current scenario of the crypto world

According to a recent survey conducted by Finder in several countries around the world, 20% of adult Italians would be in possession of cryptocurrencies. This statistic places Italy in tenth place, clearly ahead of other states such as Germany (11%) and the United States (9%). Obviously, Bitcoin remains the most widespread virtual currency, followed by Bitcoin Cash and Ripple. But there are also other data showing the growing interest in the crypto world.

For example, it appears that i financial advisors, until recently not particularly predisposed to recommend the purchase of virtual coins, are starting to offer investments of this type to their customers. As we have said, Bitcoin continues to be the main point of reference, especially for those who debut on the financial markets, but the attention of the most experienced traders has now shifted to those that are defined altcoin.

Forecasts for the coming months

L’Ethereum it has been the number two in the crypto world for several years now, but behind it other virtual currencies are growing which, although very far from Bitcoin prices, are making enormous steps forward. The explosion of the Cardano is now there for all to see: in just twelve months its price has increased by two thousand five hundred times, but to name lesser known names we could also mention Eos and Reef.

2020 proved to be a crucial year for the cryptocurrency market, but so far 2021 has certainly been no less. But what can we expect in the coming months? According to analysts, the bull-run undertaken by altcoins in the recent past is only at the beginning: in other words, cryptocurrencies are today more than ever an asset to be taken into consideration, albeit with adequate caution and within a well-balanced portfolio.