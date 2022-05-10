What fortune does Canelo Alvarez have? How much has he earned boxing?

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez on March 2, 2022 when presenting the fight against Bivol at the Sheraton Hotel in San Diego, California. (Photo: Matt Thomas/Getty Images)

(CNN Spanish) — The Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is one of the main stars of the boxing world today and, although it is difficult to determine his exact fortune, there are several indications of how much money he has earned.

Contracts like the one that Canelo signed with DAZN in exchange for 11 fights and 365 million dollars have added ample profits to his coffers, as well as sponsorships and other investments.

What is the fortune of Canelo Álvarez?

As we mentioned, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact figure for the Mexican’s fortune, but we have several data that give us an idea of ​​the millions he generates per year.