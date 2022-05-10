Sports
What fortune does Canelo Alvarez have? How much has he earned boxing?
(CNN Spanish) — The Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez is one of the main stars of the boxing world today and, although it is difficult to determine his exact fortune, there are several indications of how much money he has earned.
Contracts like the one that Canelo signed with DAZN in exchange for 11 fights and 365 million dollars have added ample profits to his coffers, as well as sponsorships and other investments.
What is the fortune of Canelo Álvarez?
As we mentioned, it is difficult to pinpoint an exact figure for the Mexican’s fortune, but we have several data that give us an idea of the millions he generates per year.
- Ricardo Celis, host of DAZN, posted a tweet in which he said that Canelo would earn US$53 million just for the fight against Bivol. The Mexican boxer gave him a retweet to said message.
- In contrast, according to that same publication that Canelo retweeted, Saúl Álvarez earned US$40 for his first professional fight in 2005.
- And since we mention the streaming medium DAZN again, let’s go back to his contract with Álvarez in 2018. The signing of this agreement secured Canelo $ 365 million for 11 fights over five years.
- Likewise, Canelo secured a contract with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN which includes all the fights he will have in 2022: there will be three fights this year that will mean US$160 million for the Mexican, according to a tweet by Mike Coppinger, ESPN reporter , to which Eddy Reynoso (Saúl Álvarez’s coach) gave a retweet.
- On the other hand, Forbes indicates that Canelo was ranked 48th among the highest-paid athletes of 2021, with earnings of US$ 34 million until April of that year, of which US$ 32 million were for fights and US$ 2 million for sponsorships.
- The May 2021 fight against Billy Joe Saunders (no longer counted toward the 2021 rankings) will secure him a spot on the 2022 roster, according to Forbes.
- In addition, Canelo likes business and receives millionaire figures for it. In an April 2021 interview with journalist Graham Bensinger, the Mexican boxer assured that every three months he receives between US$4 and US$5 million for his investments in the real estate sector.
- In the same interview, he made it clear that his future lies in business, as he also commented on his plan to open 90 to 100 gas stations in Mexico under the name of Canelo Energy. Shortly after, in July, Saúl Álvarez uploaded videos of the official presentation of the gas station plan to his Instagram stories, according to CNN affiliate Foro TV.
- Finally, the Celebrity Net Worth site mentions that Canelo’s current net worth amounts to US$140 million, which will surely increase with this year’s fights.