What fruits should runners eat to perform well? | Food | Health | Diet | Sports | Physical Activity | Exercises | Healthy eating | HEALTHY LIFESTYLE

Running regularly helps you take care of your healthbut to perform properly while you do the activity it is important to eat a healthy diet that includes fruits that they have some nutrients and that you need.

And it is that these foods are an excellent source of vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, they also help you reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.

What fruits should athletes consume?

According to Mónica Carreira, specialist in Human Nutrition and Dietetics, the fruits with vitamin C (kiwi, mango and pineapple) They help you fight free radicals that are produced after physical activity.

On the other hand the melon and watermelon They are ideal to hydrate after running for a long time, and thus be able to combat the fatigue that occurs after doing that sport for several hours.

What are the benefits that fruits offer to athletes?

Apricots, cherries, melons, peaches, kiwis, mangoes, pineapples, melons and strawberries are fruits that have a large amount of vitamins and antioxidants, so they should not be missing from your daily diet.

How many fruits a day should athletes consume?

To eat minimum three fruits a day they are the key to staying healthy and recovering your energy after running. Remember that it is appropriate to vary foods, in order to obtain nutrients from different fruits.

At what time of the day should athletes consume fruits?

The time depends on the person and if you are going to consume several you should not forget to include a fruit with a high amount of vitamin C, especially if after physical activity you go to work or study because that way you recover energy.

What fruits help to hydrate you and at what time of the day should you consume it?

Running is an activity in which you sweat a lot, so it is important that you constantly hydrate yourself because otherwise you could suffer from heat stroke. For this, watermelon, melon, apricot, orange, grapefruit, peach, pineapple, strawberries and plums that have a high percentage of water are good options to consume later.

Also, do not forget to accompany your tour with small sips of water because otherwise you could suffer an episode of dehydration, since if you do not consume liquids, the body begins to use glycogen reserves (a substance found in the liver and in the muscles ).

Gastrointestinal problems, reducing urine production to maintain ion levels, increasing heart rate and causing alterations in thermoregulation due to reduced sweating are some signs of dehydration in the body.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU