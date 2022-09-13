What functions does the wellness coordinator have?

From this course we will get used to the presence of a new figure in schools, the welfare coordinator. Its specific functions, which we will detail later, are focused on protecting students from any manifestation of violence. A measure with which It is intended to prevent and stop in time any violation of the integrity of students and whose range of action extends to all academic institutions.both public and private, in which there are minors enrolled in school.

The reinforcement of Internet security, a central aspect of its work

Among the tasks of this new actor in the educational system, a special emphasis will be placed on the virtual context. With the proliferation of mobile devices, reports the Spanish Data Protection Agency, the dissemination, often illegitimately, of personal data through social networks and other websites is increasing. Among the most common scenarios, the recording and publication of sexual or violent content stands out, one of the predominant behaviors in cases of harassment.

From its official website, the Priority Channel is made available to the public, a tool to communicate such situations and urgently request their removal. A procedure that will fall to the welfare coordinator when the rights of a minor student are being violated. The deletion of content through the aforementioned procedure, according to data from the entity itself, reaches an effectiveness of 85% in the interventions carried out to date. On the other hand, the average time to delete files does not usually exceed 72 hours.

It is important that parents remember, on the other hand, that we have a responsibility derived from the acts of our sons and daughters. If you post sexual or violent content without the consent of those who appear in it, we may suffer legal consequences. These include the obligation to assume the fines for the infractions or crimes in which they have incurred.

What other duties does the wellness coordinator have?

Leaving aside the realm of the Internet, the efforts of the welfare coordinator will be aimed at preventing and stopping any manifestation of violence. “It is essential”, furthermore, “that it be able to establish itself as a secure attachment figure for children and adolescents”. This explains it Noemi Garcia Sanjuan, director of the Master in Prevention and Mediation of Conflicts in Educational Environments, in this UNIR publication. In it, she also emphasizes the need to create a bond so that they turn to him when they feel attacked or in danger.

Also, details a series of specific functions with which we can better understand the reason for being of this new specialized figure. Among them, the following stand out:

1. Prevention

Promote measures that ensure the well-being of children and adolescents. “A responsibility directly related to the ability to detect conflict situations early and prevent them”, highlights García Sanjuán.

2. Training

Start prevention training plans that includes the entire educational community.

3. Activate protocols

Inform center staff about protocols and coordinate cases in which social services have to intervene or in which it is necessary to go to the State Security Forces and Bodies.

4. Peaceful route in the first instance

Encourage the application of alternative methods for the peaceful resolution of any problem.

5. Protection of the vulnerable

Have a special sensitivity and attention towards those groups that are especially vulnerable. The director of the master’s degree recalls that “unfortunately, diversity is still a source of conflict, so the protection of children or adolescents with some type of disability or diversity will be another of its important tasks”. They must be able to provide the necessary support, she concludes, so that these differences end up becoming an opportunity to enrich academic environments.

6. Healthy eating

The last point refers to the need to encourage the educational center to carry out a healthy and nutritious diet that allows following a balanced diet.

The self-management of the autonomies, key to determining their specific missions

It must be said, however, that the competences described constitute a mere approximation to the final decision of the autonomous communities. And it is that these territorial entities will specify the terms in this regard. This is how the Organic Law 8/2021 is contemplated when it says that “the competent educational administrations will determine the requirements and functions that the welfare coordinator must perform”.

Likewise, the regional governments will be the ones to regulate whether such tasks are to be carried out by existing staff in the school or by new recruits. Likewise, they will have the responsibility of providing the designated persons with the knowledge and basic tools so that they can satisfactorily carry out their tasks.