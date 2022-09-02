What future for Cristiano Ronaldo?

What’s next after this ad

He may have tried everything, until the last hours of the transfer window. Cristiano Ronaldo remains a Manchester United player for this season. At least until January because it is about the only certainty. His last hopes of starting ended yesterday when we learned throughThe Chiringuito that he would not go to Sporting CP, nor to Napoli, the last two clubs that were still on the file. The ax fell. He remains in spite of himself at Old Trafford and will play in the Europa League.

Erik ten Hag has always publicly claimed that he was counting on Cristiano Ronaldo despite his initial wishes and behavior that annoyed some at the club, and even in the locker room. The Mancunian coach wants to put the striker at his side but he also knows that his preparation has largely been truncated, in particular because of questions related to his future. Apart from Brentford (2nd day, 4-1 defeat), he has not started a single Premier League match since the resumption.

Ronaldo must make up his mind

If Ronaldo has still not scored this season, he did not go far yesterday during the victory at Leicester (1-0) with his acrobatic return. “From the start we said we planned the team with him, we are happy with it and he is happy to be here. We want to be successful together. The way of playing, the set of requirements, you can see it in training, Ronaldo has the ability. He’ll fit in because… I don’t have to explain. He is a great player, with great abilities. It will adapt to all systems and all styles. He knows what the requirements are.insists Ten Hag.

In other words, Ronaldo will have to accept his condition and the European Cup games on Thursday evening. Something new for him. At the end of his contract in a year, and after seeing the biggest clubs refuse him (Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Atlético, Real Madrid), the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had to take a serious blow to his morale and ego. But we can also count on his champion mentality to bounce back. His good start against the Foxes already lifts the veil on his state of mind. He is always determined to succeed.

In the eleven against Arsenal?

the Manchester Evening News even reveals that a large proportion of United fans want him to join the starting XI against Arsenal this weekend. The idea surely germinates in the head of Ten Hag who does not wish to offer him a secondary role in this team. “It’s really early in the season (to determine a type eleven). We have more than 11 starting players. What you see now, players can change in one, two or three weeks.” And the best for CR7 is always to take the light, even if it helps him to leave the club better in the not so distant future.